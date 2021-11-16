Mavericks Await News on Luka Doncic Ankle Injury After Big Win

It has not been a great start to the NBA season for Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who entered Monday’s game against the Nuggets averaging 25.1 points, 7.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds, but has struggled with his shooting as he has done so, making only 43.8% from the field and putting up career lows in 3-point percentage (30.9) and free-throw percentage (68.1).

Still, the Mavs, obviously, are completely reliant on Doncic. That is why it was especially harrowing when he gave the team a scare late in Monday win over the Nuggets when he came down awkwardly on his left foot while trying to defend a drive by Denver’s Austin Rivers. The play occurred with 44 seconds to go in the game and the Mavs ahead by 12 points, a comfortable enough lead that probably should have allowed coach Jason Kidd to remove Doncic from the game.

Instead, Doncic was on the floor—but limped off after suffering the ankle injury. There is no indication how severe the injury is yet, and the Mavericks did not seem to know much after the game.

“Luka walked off on his own power,” Kidd said after the game. “I think he got rolled up on, on his lower left leg. So we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Mavericks Exacted Revenge vs. Nuggets

Before the injury, Doncic had filled the stat sheet, though he again struggled with efficiency. He scored 23 points with 11 assists and eight rebounds, but went 9-for-23 shooting from the field and 2-for -7 from the 3-point line.

The rest of the Mavericks made up for the difference in what was the best win of the year for Dallas, beating a Denver team that entered the game 9-4 and had blown out the Mavs in the first meeting of the teams, on October 29 in Denver. The Nuggets won that game by 26 points. On Monday, Doncic’s supporting cast shot 53.7% from the field and 41.4% from the 3-point line.

Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 29 points, making five of his eight 3-point attempts, and going 11-for-20 from the field. But after the game, Luka was the primary subject.

“He’s always, ‘I’ll be good, I’ll be good,’” Porzingis said. “Hopefully he is. But I don’t think we know yet what it is. We’re hoping he is healthy, just needs a little bit of time, and he will be back soon hopefully.”

Dallas Will Head Out on a Tough Road Trip

The Mavericks will be especially in need of Doncic for their next stretch of games—an odd, four-game, two-city road trip that will see Dallas play in Phoenix twice against the Suns, then in Los Angeles twice against the Clippers.

The win over Denver represents the only W the Mavs have against a team currently over .500, and the road trip is part of a six-game stretch of very difficult games for Dallas. When they return from L.A., the Mavs will face Washington and Cleveland, two of the Eastern Conference’s big early surprises.

In all, starting Wednesday, the Mavs’ next six games will come against teams with a combined 55-25 record.

We won't hear from Doncic tonight because he is getting treatment on his ankle. Also, the Mavs have cancelled tomorrow's practice, so we might not get an update on Doncic's condition before the team flies to Phoenix tomorrow afternoon. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 16, 2021

We won’t hear from Doncic tonight because he is getting treatment on his ankle. Also, the Mavs have cancelled tomorrow’s practice, so we might not get an update on Doncic’s condition before the team flies to Phoenix tomorrow afternoon.