Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on Leg Injury

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic told reporters on August 14 that the injury he suffered versus Greece on August 4 wasn’t serious.

Doncic banged knees while playing in an exhibition game for Slovenia.

“It is an old injury which caused me problems in March in the NBA,” Doncic said, via Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated. “Therefore, we performed an MRI. Everything is okay. Nothing worse.”

Doncic is the Slovenian national team captain for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It’s an honor he doesn’t take lightly.

“I am honored to be the captain,” Doncic said, via BasketNews. “We made this decision with the coach and the players. I am truly honored. It’s a proud moment. It is not a new role for me. I was a vocal leader in the national team’s locker room, also in Dallas. I don’t know how to prepare. It comes along. It cannot be learned. If you have it, you have it.”

Former Mavericks Star Jalen Brunson Issues Strong Statement on Luka Doncic

During an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic which was published on August 11, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson spoke about his relationship with Doncic.

Brunson and Doncic were teammates on the Mavericks for four seasons from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

“That’s my brother,” Brunson said of Doncic. “We got drafted together. I’ve been watching him grow since meeting him for the first time, seeing the player he is now. He’s gotten better and better each year to the point where he’s a top-five player, an MVP candidate, year in and year out, so whenever I get a chance to share the court with him, either with him or against him, it’s always been special. I’ve got nothing but love for him.”

Brunson left the Mavericks last summer for the Knicks on a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. The lefty averaged 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists for New York in 2022-23 while shooting 49.1% from the field, 41.6% from beyond the arc and 82.9% from the free-throw line.

Even though Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season while shooting 49.6% from the floor, 34.2% from 3 and 74.2% from the free-throw line, the Mavericks finished with a record of only 38-44.

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Mavericks Acquire $109 Million All-Star

A blockbuster trade proposal has the Mavericks acquiring one of the top small forwards in the NBA. On August 12, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World proposed the following three-team blockbuster trade between the Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors:

Golden State Warriors Receive: Pascal Siakam

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Andrew Wiggins

Toronto Raptors Receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Green, 2026 First-Round Pick (DAL), 2028 First-Round Pick (GSW)

Wiggins helped the Warriors win the 2022 title over the Boston Celtics in six games. He was rewarded with a four-year, $109 million extension in October 2022. The one-time All-Star will earn $24.3 million next season.

The 2014-15 Rookie of the Year with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins appeared in 37 games for the Warriors last season. He averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 47.3% overall, 39.6% from 3-point land and 61.1% from the free-throw line.

The 28-year-old Wiggins, who was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas, has career averages of 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists with the Timberwolves and Warriors.