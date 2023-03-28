Luka Doncic Sounds Off On Jaden Hardy After Mavericks Beat Pacers

With about three minutes to play in the third quarter of the Dallas Mavericks‘ 127-104 win over the Indiana Pacers, Luka Doncic dished out one of the wildest assists the league has seen this year. While being hounded by two Pacers defenders deep in the right corner, Doncic found a wide-open Jaden Hardy, who knocked down a three from the left corner.

WHAT A PASS BY LUKA 😱 Watch live on NBA TV

📺: https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/v11BEs94pY — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2023

Hardy finished the game with 20 points in 24 minutes off of the Mavericks bench. He shot efficiently in his scoring outburst as well, making 8-of-12 attempts from the field in Monday’s victory.

“Since the beginning of the season, I saw his potential, even in the preseason,” Doncic said of his rookie-teammate via the Dallas Mavericks official YouTube channel. “But his improvement through the season was insane.”

The Slovenian is right, the improvement Hardy has shown is insane. Over the last 10 games, the rookie has averaged 16.4 points 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, while making 46% of his shots from the field and 50% of them from beyond the arc.

“He has the skill — that’s not the problem,” Doncic added. “It was just slowing down. Some moments he’ll speed it up. We have all the time. Learn to play at your pace, and just understanding the game.”

Play

Jason Kidd, Jaden Hardy, & Luka Dončić | Mavericks @ Pacers Post Game Press Conference #jasonkidd #jadenhardy #lukadoncic #doncic #dallasmavs #dallasmavericks 00:00 Jason Kidd 07:07 Jaden Hardy 09:58 Luka Dončić Join Club Maverick! Check out the Mavs 2022-23 season tickets: mavs.com/tickets/ DALLAS MAVERICKS on Social Media: ► Follow us Twitter: twitter.com/dallasmavs ► Like us Facebook: facebook.com/dallasmavs ► Follow us Instagram: instagram.com/dallasmavs For more updates check us out on Mavs.com: mavs.com 2023-03-28T04:45:16Z

Jaden Hardy Credits Mavs’ Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for Confidence

Hardy, of course, had a podium night with his 20-point outburst. He took the opportunity to credit his superstar teammates for his increased confidence.

The 20-year-old went into detail about how Doncic, along with Kyrie Irving, has helped him continue to improve.

“Playing with [Luka and Kyrie], they both give me confidence,” Hardy told reporters. “Just always in my ear trying to help me. [I’m] asking them when I’m out there on the floor what they see, and them just telling me – it helps me when I’m out there.”

He then detailed an exchange he’d had with Irving during the March 27 meeting with the Pacers.

“Tonight I was talking with Kyrie [when] we were in transition. He was telling me, just like ‘be aware of the clock.’ And on the last play, he’s asking me did I see the clock and stuff like that. … He was just making sure I was aware of the timing.”

Hardy then shared his thought process during Doncic’s highlight-reel pass.

“Yeah, that pass was crazy,” Hardy said. “I didn’t think he saw me at first, and then when he saw me, I didn’t think he was gonna be able to get it to me, but he did. So I was like, ‘I’ve gotta knock this down for him.’”

Jason Kidd Praises Luka Doncic’s Highlight Dime in Mavs Win

Head coach Jason Kidd was also impressed with Doncic’s court vision. He took time after the win to praise the pretty pass.

“Pretty cool. Which one, though? He had a couple of them that were pretty cool,” Kidd said. “He was kind of trapped. I think that’s what he does. He’s one of the best passers in the league. He can find guys. He’s strong enough. I don’t know if anybody else can make that pass. And then, to be able to catch and shoot, Hardy did that not just once, but a couple of times tonight from Luka’s double-teams and are off some of the passes. Again, he can make passes most guys can’t.”