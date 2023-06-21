Mavericks Have Spoken to Celtics About Making Massive Trade: Report

The Dallas Mavericks have spoken to the Boston Celtics about a potential Grant Williams sign-and-trade deal, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic.

Williams becomes a restricted free agent on June 30. The Celtics forward and Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports.

“For example: one league source, granted anonymity since he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, told me Dallas has spoken with the Boston Celtics about a Grant Williams sign-and-trade,” Cato wrote. “Dallas isn’t interested in using its pick to acquire him, and the team might decide against an offer — something more than the mid-level exception — that would be large enough that Boston wouldn’t match. But Williams makes plenty of sense in Dallas, and there may be other ways to complete that deal with Boston’s help if Dallas decides to seriously pursue it.”

As a restricted free agent, Williams can either re-sign with the Celtics or sign an offer sheet with another team. Boston can match any offer sheet Williams signs as long as it comes within 48 hours.

Grant Williams Is a Good Player

Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Celtics this past season while shooting 45.4% from the field, 39.5% from beyond the arc and 77.0% from the free-throw line in 79 games.

Boston lost to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals in seven games. Williams averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the 2023 playoffs versus the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat.

The Mavericks need more win-now players around Doncic and All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and Williams fits that bill. Dallas didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament in 2023 despite having Doncic and Irving.

The Celtics have gone 181-107 with Williams in the lineup since 2019-20.

The Mavericks were only 5-11 in games Doncic and Irving played together this past season. That was the worst winning percentage (.313) for a pair of teammates who were both All-Stars since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976-77, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Irving, who becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30, is expected to re-sign with the Mavericks, league sources told Heavy Sports. If the NBA works with a $134 million salary cap, Uncle Drew would be eligible to re-sign with Dallas on a five-year, $272 million contract.

Over Half a Dozen Teams Are Interested in Acquiring Grant Williams

Over half a dozen teams are interested in acquiring Williams from the Celtics, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

It looks like the Mavericks will face stiff competition for Williams’ services.

“There have been over half a dozen teams who have inquired about a potential sign-and-trade deal for Williams, league sources told The Athletic,” Weiss wrote. “Williams turned down an extension offer around the projected $12.2 million mid-level exception (MLE) before last season and in spite of a tumultuous year in and out of the rotation, there appears to be a market brewing that could push his value beyond the MLE most teams above the cap could offer.”

Williams has career averages of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He was the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Houston native played his college basketball at Tennessee.