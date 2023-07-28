Mavericks Trade Proposal Sends Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green for $20 Million Star

One NBA writer is proposing that the Dallas Mavericks acquire a $20 million star for Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green and a 2025 second-round pick.

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report proposed that the Mavericks trade Hardaway Jr., Green and a 2025 second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Clint Capela.

“To bring aboard their sought-after shot-blocking, board-hoarding center, the Mavericks have to cough up a package headlined by Josh Green, a promising connective wing who can cut, pass on the move, defend and hit open threes,” Hughes wrote. “If he can replicate the 40.2 percent he shot from distance last year, Green, still just 22, could be a huge get for the Hawks.

“There are permutations of this deal that include the Toronto Raptors and Pascal Siakam, but this is a fairly simple construction. If Atlanta truly believes Onyeka Okongwu is ready to take over starting duties, moving Capela and the $43 million he’s owed through 2024-25 for more shooting and cost-controlled guard depth is a good way to balance the roster and tidy up the books.”

Capela averaged 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds last season for the Hawks while shooting 65.3% from the floor. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $45.5 million contract extension with Atlanta in September 2021.

Capela, who began his career with the Houston Rockets, will make $20.6 million next season. The veteran big man has career averages of 12.4 points and 10.7 rebounds with the Rockets and Hawks.

Mavericks Want Clint Capela

The Mavericks want to acquire Capela from the Hawks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Hawks are trying to acquire Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. Stein reports that the Mavericks could trade for Capela as a third team in a possible Siakam deal.

“You can safely presume that the Dallas Mavericks are rooting for Atlanta to win the trade race for Toronto’s Siakam,” Stein wrote. “And that they’re also hoping such a trade features Hawks center Clint Capela as opposed to a strictly De’Andre Hunter-centric deal. Capela has two seasons left on his current contract valued at nearly $43 million.

“The Raptors would appear to have little need for a pricey center after re-signing Jakob Poeltl this month to a four-year deal worth $78 million, so a theoretical trade of Siakam to the Hawks that features Capela would open the door for Dallas to join the trade as a third team or pursue a separate deal with Toronto for Capela.”

Mavericks Spoke With Luka Doncic About Addressing Serious Issue

The Mavericks have talked with Luka Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic.

Doncic, 24, was listed at 230 pounds last season.

“The Mavericks’ key figures have talked to Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer,” Cato wrote. “Doncic also stopped having fun for long stretches of the past two seasons, the first time in his life I think that’s ever been true for the sport he’s devoted his life to.

“Those factors, along with his extended summer to rest and recuperate, make me believe we’ll see Doncic more dedicated to the marathon of the NBA season this coming year. I absolutely believe he’ll start next season looking as good as he’s ever been.”

Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season while shooting 49.6% from the field, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 74.2% from the free-throw line. The four-time All-Star recorded 36 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles in 66 games.