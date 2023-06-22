Mavericks Tried to Trade for $100 Million All-Star: Report

The Dallas Mavericks tried to trade for a $100 million All-Star.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Mavericks reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers about trading for center Jarrett Allen.

However, the Cavaliers are not interested in dealing the Texas product.

“Sources say the Dallas Mavericks, who own the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and have sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. — a player the Cavs discussed at the February trade deadline — were one team that recently reached out about Allen’s availability,” Fedor wrote. “While it’s unclear what was offered, the Mavericks have been seeking a pick-and-roll partner for guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.”

Allen signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cavaliers in August 2021. He averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks this past season while shooting 64.4% from the field and 73.3% from the free-throw line.

Mavericks Linked to Kyle Kuzma

According to Matt Moore of the Action Network, the Mavericks will pursue Kyle Kuzma this offseason.

The small forward declined his 2034-24 player option with the Washington Wizards, so he becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30.

“With the Wizards pivoting toward a rebuild after trading Bradley Beal, there’s a strong possibility (though not definite) that Kyle Kuzma finds a new home in free agency,” Moore wrote. “Belief among league sources is that Kuzma is looking for $30 million per season in talks. Kuzma has evolved into a 20-points-per-game scorer on moderate efficiency, rebounds well, has shown some playmaking ability and is a quality defender. At 28, he’s in his absolute prime.

“The Jazz and Mavericks are among the teams known to have interest in Kuzma, with the Jazz said to be one of the few teams willing to put up big money in various talks early on. Given the way teams struggled against the Nuggets‘ size in the playoffs, the 6-foot-9 combo forward should be one of the more attractive names on the market, especially for Western Conference playoff teams.”

Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wizards in 2022-23 while shooting 44.8% from the floor, 33.3% from beyond the arc and 73.0% from the free-throw line. The Utah product is set to make considerably more money on the open market than the $13 million he would have earned next season if he didn’t decline his 2023-24 player option.

Mavericks Have Spoken to Celtics About Grant Williams

The Mavericks have spoken to the Boston Celtics about a potential Grant Williams sign-and-trade deal, according to Tim Cato of The Athletic.

Williams becomes a restricted free agent on June 30. The Celtics forward and Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports.

“For example: one league source, granted anonymity since he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, told me Dallas has spoken with the Boston Celtics about a Grant Williams sign-and-trade,” Cato wrote. “Dallas isn’t interested in using its pick to acquire him, and the team might decide against an offer — something more than the mid-level exception — that would be large enough that Boston wouldn’t match. But Williams makes plenty of sense in Dallas, and there may be other ways to complete that deal with Boston’s help if Dallas decides to seriously pursue it.”

Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Celtics this past season while shooting 45.4% from the field, 39.5% from 3 and 77.0% from the free-throw line in 79 games.