Mavericks Trying to Trade for $180 Million Star: Report

The Dallas Mavericks are trying to trade for Philadelphia 76ers small forward Tobias Harris, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers have reached out to the Sixers about a Harris trade.

“The Sixers have been adamant that they’re not willing to trade him unless it drastically improves their team. They made that clear on draft night and don’t intend to change their stance,” Pompey wrote. “However, the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks joined the previously mentioned Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons as teams making inquiries about the 30-year-old’s availability, according to sources.”

Harris signed a five-year, $180 million contract with the Sixers in July 2019. He’ll make $39.3 million next season, the final year of his contract.

The 30-year-old Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists this past season for the Sixers while shooting 50.1% from the field, 38.9% from beyond the arc and 87.6% from the free-throw line.

Mavericks Probably Won’t Get Tobias Harris

The Mavericks probably won’t get Harris, as Pompey is reporting that the Sixers are planning to keep the swingman.

New Sixers head coach Nick Nurse intends to get Harris more involved offensively than he was under Doc Rivers last season as the fourth option behind James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Harris is represented by his father, Torrel. The CEO of Unique Sports Management International was recently a guest on the “Business of Sports” podcast and Torrel said the Sixers haven’t used his son correctly on offense.

“Personally, I don’t think so. The reason I say that, well Tobias is an assassin scorer,” Torrel said. “I mean they can’t stop him. Nobody in the league can stop him. So he’s proven that over his career, even when he was with the Clippers, he was an assassin scorer.

“They didn’t utilize him. He was not a priority in their offense. And that’s kind of frustrating because if you’re a kick-butt player, you don’t want to be in the corner twiddling your thumb. I just think that when they gave him opportunities — like there was a stretch Joel (Embiid) didn’t play and James Harden didn’t play for like 15 games — he led the team and averaged over 25 points. Then they come back, ‘Okay, well you gotta go back in the corner.’”

Harris has career averages of 16.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists with the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers.

Mavericks Tried to Get Jarrett Allen

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Mavericks reached out to the Cavaliers about trading for center Jarrett Allen.

However, the Cavaliers are not interested in dealing the Texas product.

“Sources say the Dallas Mavericks, who own the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and have sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. — a player the Cavs discussed at the February trade deadline — were one team that recently reached out about Allen’s availability,” Fedor wrote. “While it’s unclear what was offered, the Mavericks have been seeking a pick-and-roll partner for guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.”

Allen signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cavaliers in August 2021. He averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks this past season while shooting 64.4% from the field and 73.3% from the free-throw line.