Mavericks Make Massive Final Decision on Christian Wood’s Future: Report

The Dallas Mavericks will not re-sign Christian Wood this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Wood becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer and the Mavericks are not interested in bringing the big man back.

“Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of Dallas’ trade to acquire Christian Wood in exchange for the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (which Houston used to acquire the draft rights to Wendell Moore Jr.) and the contracts of veterans Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and Boban Marjanović,” Stein wrote. “Wood is bound for unrestricted free agency with the Mavericks, as I reported here April 9 and have subsequently reconfirmed this week, not expected to make him an offer to return.

“The Mavericks, sources say, have moved on and are looking to remake their center rotation.”

Wood appeared in 67 games for the Mavericks this past season. He averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field, 37.6% from beyond the arc and 77.2% from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks won only 38 games in 2022-23 despite having All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. They didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament after making the Western Conference Finals last year.

Wood has career averages of 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Mavericks.

John Collins to the Mavericks?

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks discussed the idea of swapping Davis Bertans and the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft for John Collins and the 15th overall pick.

“The Mavericks are considering options to move down from No. 10 into the middle of the first round, sources said, to pick up a veteran rotation piece to help support Luka Doncic and free agent-to-be Kyrie Irving,” Fischer wrote. “The Mavericks and Hawks, for example, discussed the idea of swapping Dāvis Bertāns and the No. 10 pick for John Collins and the No. 15 selection, sources said, although those talks do not appear to have progressed at this time.”

Collins signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the Hawks in August 2021. He’ll make $25.3 million next season. The 25-year-old high-flyer averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists this past season for Atlanta while shooting 50.8% from the floor, 29.2% from beyond the arc and 80.3% from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks are actively trying to trade Bertans, who will make $17 million next season, league sources told Heavy Sports.

The Mavericks Are Also Looking at Bojan Bogdanovic

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Mavericks are also discussing a trade sending Tim Hardaway Jr. and the 10th overall pick to the Detroit Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic and the 31st overall pick.

Dallas is trying to surround Doncic and Irving with more win-now talent.

“Some trade scenarios could be in play for the Pistons with the No. 31 pick as well, for example, packaging Bojan Bogdanovic for Tim Hardaway Jr. and the No. 10 pick, sources tell ESPN,” Givony wrote.

Bogdanovic averaged 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Pistons in 2022-23 while shooting 48.8% from the floor, 41.1% from 3-point land and 88.4% from the free-throw line. The 34-year-old signed a two-year, $39 million extension with Detroit in October 2022.