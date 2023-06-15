Mavericks Discussed Trade to Acquire $125 Million Star: Report

The Dallas Mavericks discussed a trade to acquire a $125 million star.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks discussed the idea of swapping forward Davis Bertans and the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft for high-flyer John Collins and the 15th overall pick.

However, talks haven’t progressed.

“The Mavericks are considering options to move down from No. 10 into the middle of the first round, sources said, to pick up a veteran rotation piece to help support Luka Doncic and free agent-to-be Kyrie Irving,” Fischer wrote. “The Mavericks and Hawks, for example, discussed the idea of swapping Dāvis Bertāns and the No. 10 pick for John Collins and the No. 15 selection, sources said, although those talks do not appear to have progressed at this time.”

Collins signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the Hawks in August 2021. He’ll make $25.3 million next season. The 25-year-old Utah native averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists this past season for Atlanta while shooting 50.8% from the field, 29.2% from beyond the arc and 80.3% from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks are actively trying to trade Bertans, who will make $17 million next season, league sources told Heavy Sports.

Mavericks Also Looking at Bojan Bogdanovic

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Mavericks are also discussing a trade sending shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and the 10th overall pick to the Detroit Pistons for swingman Bojan Bogdanovic and the 31st overall pick.

Dallas is trying to surround All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with more win-now talent.

“Some trade scenarios could be in play for the Pistons with the No. 31 pick as well, for example, packaging Bojan Bogdanovic for Tim Hardaway Jr. and the No. 10 pick, sources tell ESPN,” Givony wrote.

Bogdanovic averaged 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Pistons in 2022-23 while shooting 48.8% from the floor, 41.1% from 3-point land and 88.4% from the free-throw line. The 34-year-old signed a two-year, $39 million extension with Detroit in October 2022. He will have made over $142 million in his NBA career once his current contract ends.

Mavericks Urged to Re-Sign Kyrie Irving By NBA Writer

The Mavericks have been urged to re-sign Irving this offseason by an NBA writer despite the team missing the play-in tournament this year.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes Dallas should bring Irving back next season. The Duke product becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

“The Dallas Mavericks took a real gamble when they sent out a first-round draft pick as part of a trade to land someone who’d enter unrestricted free agency the following summer,” Bailey wrote. “If Kyrie Irving walks, the Mavs will be out a rotation player (Spencer Dinwiddie), their best perimeter defender (Dorian Finney-Smith), the aforementioned first and multiple second-round picks for nothing. Yes, Kyrie was good (probably even great) for the few months he was a Maverick, but he hasn’t even been in the playoffs with them. Re-signing him is imperative.”

Irving averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks in 2022-23. If the NBA operates with a $134 million salary cap, Uncle Drew would be eligible to re-sign with Dallas on a five-year, $272 million contract.