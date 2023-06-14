Mavericks Could Acquire $142 Million Star Forward: Report

The Dallas Mavericks could acquire a $142 million star small forward this offseason.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Mavericks could trade shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Detroit Pistons for swingman Bojan Bogdanovic and the 31st overall pick.

“Some trade scenarios could be in play for the Pistons with the No. 31 pick as well, for example, packaging Bojan Bogdanovic for Tim Hardaway Jr. and the No. 10 pick, sources tell ESPN,” Givony wrote.

Bogdanovic averaged 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Pistons in 2022-23 while he shooting 48.8% from the field, 41.1% from beyond the arc and 88.4% from the free-throw line. The 34-year-old signed a two-year, $39 million extension with Detroit in October 2022. He will have made over $142 million in his NBA career once his current contract ends.

Hardaway Jr. signed a four-year, $75 million deal with the Mavericks in August 2021. He has two years left on his contract.

Mavericks Interested in Acquiring Rockets Player

Kelly Iko of The Athletic told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that the Mavericks are one of the teams that have kept interest in Houston Rockets swingman Kenyon Martin Jr., who has a non-guaranteed salary for next season.

If the Rockets decline Martin Jr.’s 2023-24 salary, he would become a restricted free agent this offseason. If Houston guarantees his salary, the son of former NBA big man Kenyon Martin would be eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024.

“KJ’s situation is tricky,” Iko said. “When you look at Houston’s perspective, they have most of the leverage. They don’t have to be rushed into anything. If they picked up the fourth year, they can always do that and then extend him during the season. Their priority is their cap space this summer. If they decline it and he’s restricted, the onus is on the marketplace, and where can he get the money from? He’d prefer to get paid now, given the year he’s coming off. The future is unknown. Even with the new TV deal and the cap going up, and he could make more theoretically next year, you never know what could happen.

“If he wants to get paid now, can he find a sign-and-trade somewhere? There are a few teams that have kept interest in him, like Dallas, the Clippers, and Phoenix, that still like KJ Martin.”

Martin Jr. averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 2022-23 while shooting 56.9% from the floor, 31.5% from 3-point land and 68.0% from the free-throw line. The California native signed a four-year, $6.1 million contract with the Rockets in November 2020.

Mavericks Urged to Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

The Mavericks have been urged to re-sign All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving this offseason despite the team missing the play-in tournament this year.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes Dallas should bring Irving back next season. The Duke product becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

“The Dallas Mavericks took a real gamble when they sent out a first-round draft pick as part of a trade to land someone who’d enter unrestricted free agency the following summer,” Bailey wrote. “If Kyrie Irving walks, the Mavs will be out a rotation player (Spencer Dinwiddie), their best perimeter defender (Dorian Finney-Smith), the aforementioned first and multiple second-round picks for nothing. Yes, Kyrie was good (probably even great) for the few months he was a Maverick, but he hasn’t even been in the playoffs with them. Re-signing him is imperative.”

Irving averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks in 2022-23.