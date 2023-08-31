Clippers’ Paul George Issues Strong Statement on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George had a lot to say about Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic on the latest episode of his podcast.

George believes Doncic has a chance to be one of the greatest players in NBA history.

“Luka is the goat… he is not next up, he’s up NOW” -Paul George on Luka Doncic (via @PodcastPShow ) pic.twitter.com/us334mm7KD — Jo (@MavsStan41) August 28, 2023

Doncic has appeared in 330 games with the Mavericks. He’s averaging 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists. The 24-year-old has already made four All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams. Doncic also won the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year Award.

Not only has Doncic played well in the regular season for the Mavericks, but he has also shown up in the playoffs. Doncic has career postseason averages of 32.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He guided the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, where Dallas lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

Doncic signed a massive five-year, $215 million extension with the Mavericks in August 2021. He’ll make $40 million next season.

Mavericks’ Key Figures Talked to Luka Doncic About Decreasing Preferred Playing Weight: Report

The Mavericks have talked with Doncic about “decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer,” according to Tim Cato of The Athletic. Doncic, who is currently playing for Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, was listed at 230 pounds last season.

“The Mavericks’ key figures have talked to Doncic about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer,” Cato wrote on July 24. “Doncic also stopped having fun for long stretches of the past two seasons, the first time in his life I think that’s ever been true for the sport he’s devoted his life to.

Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season for the Mavericks while shooting 49.6% from the field, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 74.2% from the free-throw line. He recorded 36 double-doubles and 10 triple-doubles in 66 games.

Despite Doncic putting up stellar numbers last season, the Mavericks missed the play-in tournament. Doncic said, “Something’s got to change for sure” during his end-of-the-season press conference.

Mark Cuban: Kyrie Irving Knows Mavericks Are Luka Doncic’s Team

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley’s podcast that Kyrie Irving knows Dallas is Doncic’s team.

Mark Cuban has nothing but praise for Kyrie Irving's first season with the Mavericks@PatBevPod @patbev21 @rone pic.twitter.com/AJkLyCVWzq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 30, 2023

Irving re-signed with the Mavericks on the first day of free agency on a three-year, $126 million contract. The Duke product averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks last season. He finished the 2022-23 season with overall averages of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists with the Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks.

A future Hall of Famer, Irving has a 15% trade kicker in his new contract with the Mavericks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. A trade kicker is the percentage of a player’s salary that is awarded as a bonus in the event of a trade.

The Mavericks were only 5-11 last season when Doncic and Irving were in the lineup together, per StatMuse. Dallas, though, quickly re-signed Irving and Cuban believes Doncic and Irving can co-exist.

If the Mavericks struggle with Irving again next season, Dallas could trade the talented guard. For now, though, it appears Cuban and Doncic are looking forward to having Irving for a full season.