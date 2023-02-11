Mavericks Eyeing Ex. Top-10 Pick in Buyout Market: Report

The Dallas Mavericks made quite the splash at the NBA Trade Deadline, when they acquired Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. It’s clear that Mark Cuban is committed to surrounding Luka Doncic with a strong supporting cast. With that being said, the front office can further improve the roster ahead of the playoffs buy adding a player from the buyout market.

On February 11, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that Dallas is looking to do just that. Stein tweeted that the Mavs were amongst the teams who would be interested in adding Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic if he was to be bought out of his contract.

“The Mavericks are among the teams expressing interest in Terrence Ross should the Orlando swingman secure a buyout from the Magic, league sources say,” Stein wrote.

Shortly after the insider hit send on his tweet, a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski made things even more interesting.

Woj reported that Orlando was indeed finalizing a buyout of Ross’ contract, allowing him to become a free agent.

The Orlando Magic and guard Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout, allowing him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Ross has played seven seasons with the Magic and will now get an opportunity to join a contender. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2023

Ross, now 32 years old, would be a helpful addition for the Mavs. He’s able to knock down the three and provide a scoring punch off of the bench. In 42 appearances for the Magic this season, the 10-year-vet has averaged 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, while shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic Teases Return to Mavs Lineup

While fans wait for the Mavs to make a move in the buyout market, they’ll be able to enjoy the back half of a double header with the Sacramento Kings. Dallas won the first leg on Friday night, 122-114, despite being without Doncic. Despite missing the February 10 matchup, the Slovenian star didn’t rule out a possible return to the lineup Saturday against the Kings.

“Hopefully tomorrow (Saturday) I can play,” he told Grant Afseth. “Yesterday I did some pickup, but it’s way better everyday, so hopefully tomorrow.”

Mavericks' Luka Doncic (heel contusion) has been ruled OUT for Friday's game against the Kings. Playing tonight?: "Probably not yet." Playing tomorrow?: "Hopefully, tomorrow I can play. … Yesterday I did some pickup, but it's way better every day, so hopefully tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/ojXenHkyCZ — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 10, 2023

Dallas has been without its star for the last four games. Doncic had injured his heel back on February 2 in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

DeAaron Fox Praises Mavericks’ Depth, Luka Doncic

Following his team’s loss to the Mavs, Kings guard DeAaron Fox shared some thoughts on Doncic’s impact and the February 11 rematch.

“I know from numbers that they’ve played faster. I think they were either last or second to last in pace before these last two games,” he said during the postgame press conference. They’ve been playing faster, so, if he’s (Doncic) back tomorrow, I mean I don’t what else we’re expecting. But, obviously those are two great talents (Doncic and Kyrie Irving) and even for this Mavs team, I think it was two years ago, where Luka got hurt in the playoffs and they still won some games. So, at the end of the day, this is a good and well-coached team who’s played without their superstar even in the playoffs and has won games. That’s a good team from top to bottom, no matter what, no matter who’s out there, and they come and they’re prepared.”