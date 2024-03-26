Former NFL GM Mocks Developmental QB to Broncos as Russell Wilson Replacement

The Denver Broncos are a team in transition after releasing quarterback Russell Wilson following 30 starts in two seasons.

With Wilson out of the picture, how to replace him becomes a question the Broncos must answer immediately. Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum has an ideal fit in mind for head coach Sean Payton.

Tannenbaum, the Jets’ GM from 2006-14, mocked Oregon star Bo Nix to Denver to help ease the transition from the Wilson debacle.

“[Nix] has the accuracy and anticipation to succeed in Sean Payton’s offense,” Tannenbaum wrote in his March 26 mock draft. “The big concern would be the arm strength. His deep balls fluttered at times at the Senior Bowl, and that matches what I see on tape. It may limit his ceiling, but it’s also something that Payton can work around and develop.”

Regardless of concerns over Nix’s deep ball passing, Payton likely desires an accurate fit under center to run his offense.

Nix led the NCAA with a 77.4% completion percentage during his final season with the Ducks in 2023. He also finished third in voting for the 2023 Heisman Trophy after posting a 45-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Bo Nix Among 6 Players Deemed a Mistake to Draft in the 1st Round

While Tannenbaum seemingly loves Nix going in the first round, not every draft analyst is on board with the idea.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report listed Nix among six players who would be a mistake to draft in the first round.

“Bo Nix might just join the Hall of Quarterbacks Who Were Overdrafted next,” Ballentine wrote in an article published on March 23. “Nix has athletic traits that make him tantalizing. He’s a strong quarterback who breaks arm-tackles in the backfield and has a good arm. However, there’s a lot more to playing quarterback than a good arm and athleticism. It’s those areas where there are some red flags.”

Nix started an NCAA-record 61 collegiate games, yet Ballentine noted the Oregon star “doesn’t always look like a player” with five years of starting experience. Ballentine also pointed out that Nix’s sparkling stats from his final season were misleading.

“That was more a product of an offense that didn’t ask much of him in terms of processing, preferring short screen passes and easy vertical reads,” Ballentine wrote before cautioning:

“That’s not life in the NFL, and Nix’s learning curve for a prospect who is already 24 years old should keep him out of the first round.”

Is Bo Nix Destined to Be Drafted by Denver in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Like Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” Nix to the Broncos appears inevitable. In their latest mock drafts, various draft experts have mocked the Oregon quarterback to the Mile High City.

On March 16, ESPN insider Field Yates felt Nix “would help get things back on track” for Payton and the Broncos in his mock draft of the top-15 picks.

Then, NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. had the Broncos taking Nix with the No. 12 pick in his March 19 mock draft for ESPN.

Nix is not guaranteed to be drafted within the first 32 picks of the 2024 NFL draft. If drafted by the Broncos, Nix could provide stability under center for the first time since Peyton Manning retired.