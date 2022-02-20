3 Inside Linebackers for the Broncos to Target in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos are facing a potential overhaul at the inside linebacker position this offseason. Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, and Kenny Young are all set to become unrestricted free agents.

There will be some intriguing options on the free-agent market this offseason, including De’Vondre Campbell and Leighton Vander Esch, but let’s take a look at three under-the-radar options. These three players could be valuable contributors for the Broncos next season while leaving the front office plenty of cap space to pursue other needs on the roster.

L.J. Fort, Baltimore Ravens

Age: 32

2021 Stats: N/A

Previous Contract: One year, $1.12 million

Statistics do not truly quantify Fort’s impact on the Ravens’ defense over the past couple of years. The Ravens signed Fort four weeks into the 2019 season.

Prior to his arrival, the Ravens were struggling to stop the run. They allowed 140 rushing yards against the Chiefs in Week 3 and 193 rushing yards against the Browns in Week 4.

With Fort at linebacker, the team’s run defense instantly improved, as opponents averaged 93.3 rushing yards against the Ravens for the remainder of the season.

In 2020, Fort earned a PFF run defense grade of 79.7, which was the fourth-highest grade among linebackers.

Fort is not a player who will amaze you with his speed or athletic traits, but he is smart and reliable. In 2020, Fort had a missed tackle percentage of 8.6 percent, which was better than his teammate Patrick Queen who had a missed tackle percentage of 16.5 percent.

Unfortunately, Fort missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL.

The Ravens invested significant draft capital in the inside linebacker position in recent years. In the 2020 NFL Draft, they selected Patrick Queen in the first round and Malik Harrison in the third round.

The Broncos should able to sign Fort to a team-friendly deal.

Anthony Walker, Cleveland Browns

Age: 26

2021 Stats: 113 combined tackles, two TFL, one sack

Previous Contract: One year, $3 million

Walker is a complete three-down linebacker. He led the Browns with 113 combined tackles last season, and he did it in an efficient fashion with a career-low missed tackle percentage of 5.8 percent.

Walker had a career year in pass coverage, as well. PFF gave him a coverage grade of 78.2, which was the fifth-best rating among linebackers.

At age 26, Walker is just entering his prime. He could be a great value signing for the Broncos.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, Houston Texans

Age: 27

2021 Stats: 108 combined tackles, 13 TFL, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception

Previous Contract: One year, $3.25 million

The Broncos are missing a versatile linebacker, who can excel in pass coverage against running backs and tight ends. Grugier-Hill can be that guy. He has top-level speed and has flashed some upside in coverage in the past.

Grugier-Hill is coming off the most productive year of his career. He even broke the Texans’ single-game tackle record with 19 tackles against the Indianapolis Colts.

In Houston, he played a career-high 777 defensive snaps; his previous career-high was 328 defensive snaps in 2018.

Alexander Johnson is an excellent run defender. If the Broncos can re-sign Johnson, Grugier-Hill would be an ideal fit alongside him.