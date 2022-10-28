Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy ‘Should’ Be Traded to Surprise NFC Contender, Says Insider

The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. Eastern time on November 1, 2022. Several blockbuster moves have already been made, and the potential for more could make for a wild finish to the month.

The San Francisco 49ers added a tailor-made weapon to Kyle Shanahan’s offense, running back Christian McCaffrey, as the Philadelphia Eagles landed quality edge rush help in a deal with the Bears to acquire Robert Quinn, and the New York Giants unloaded wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs for third and sixth-round picks.

But, as teams continue to shuffle their rosters, here’s a look at four trades that should happen.

Giants Should Trade for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Following the New York Giants‘ trade that sent former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third-round pick, New York’s glaring need at wide receiver became even more substantial as general manager Joe Schoen added an additional asset ahead of the deadline.

On the surface, the Giants going all-in on this season would seem like the kind of premature aggressiveness of the former regime rather than an approach Schoen would embrace. But, at 6-1 and a receiving corps that does not field one player who would currently start on another team, adding Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy would make real sense for 2022 as well as the future.

Jeudy, 23, remains under contract through the 2023 season, and the Giants are expected to have at minimum $53.6 million in cap space, which is plenty of spending flexibility to lock up the receiver long-term, as an anchor at the position.

Through the first seven games of the Broncos’ season, Jeudy has caught 24 passes for 386 yards with 2 touchdowns, despite wildly inconsistent quarterback play from Russell Wilson. Wilson has a 95.1 passer rating, when targeting Jeudy, and the former first-round pick in the 2020 draft could benefit from a change of scenery. Just as the Giants desperately could benefit from Jeudy’s field-stretching ability.

Buccaneers Should Trade for Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and general manager Jason Licht have any interest in salvaging an uncharacteristically poor start to the 2022 season, continuing to add to the pass rush just might jump-start Tampa Bay.

Former Cleveland Browns CEO Joe Banner suggested during a recent episode of Heavy Sports’ “The Matt Lombardo Show,” that Clowney is a player that the Browns would be wise to make available at the deadline.

Clowney has produced a 79.0 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus while logging 12 quarterback pressures to go with a pair of sacks. If Cleveland decides to trim salary, take the long view of building a roster capable of sustained success in the hyper-competitive AFC North, Clowney could be a candidate to be moved.

Eagles Should Trade for Jets CB Bryce Hall

As Heavy previously reported, Jets cornerback Bryce Hall is expected to be available at the trade deadline, and if general manager Joe Douglas makes calls to move the 2020 fifth-round pick, picking up the phone to call his former boss may prove prudent.

The Philadelphia Eagles have few glaring holes on the roster, but Hall could add quality depth this season, as well as an insurance policy long-term opposite Darius Slay, if Philadelphia is unable to extend veteran cornerback James Bradberry this offseason.

Hall, 24, has played sparingly this season, after being supplanted on the Jets’ depth chart by first-round pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and D.J. Reed. However, in 2021, Hall flashed his skills while garnering a 62.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Philadelphia has limited draft capital, but as one current NFL executive recently suggested to Heavy, Hall might be had for a “mid-round pick.” Perhaps Roseman views Hall as a potential future piece and would flip a third-round pick in exchange for the cornerback and the Jets’ fourth-round selection in 2023.

Packers Should Trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The Green Bay Packers need to do something at wide receiver.

It is becoming more evident each week that it is not sustainable for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to compete in the NFC North, as rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs go through growing pains.

While Odell Beckham Jr. would be the ideal fit, the biggest catch the Packers could add to this offense for the stretch run is Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Claypool has just one drop through Week 7, while catching passes from Mitchell Trubisky and first-round rookie Kenny Pickett. So far, Claypool has caught 28-of-43 targets for 266 yards and 1 touchdown.

For the Packers, Claypool may be the most appealing of the options available. Especially, because at age 24, Claypool would be under team control through at least the 2024 season. Claypool could easily develop into a centerpiece of the Packers’ receiving corps for years to come while helping stabilize an offense still searching for an identity this year.