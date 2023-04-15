All-Pro Safety in Broncos Secondary ‘Would Be Simply Unfair’

If the Denver Broncos were able to land disgruntled Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and add him to an already loaded secondary, Predominantly Orange’s Lou Scataglia believes it “would be simply unfair.” Baker requested a trade on April 14.

“Recently, All-Pro safety Budda Baker requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals unless they give him a new contract,” Scataglia prefaced before saying, “The Denver Broncos should explore this possible move. Baker on the backend of this Broncos’ defense would be simply unfair.”

Scataglia sees the potential star duo of Baker and 3x Second-team All-Pro free safety Justin Simmons as one that the league has not seen in quite some time.

“A potential safety tandem of Justin Simmons and Budd Baker would be the best the NFL has seen in ages, and I think the team should seriously consider making this deal if they can pull it off,” Scataglia wrote.

One of the primary reasons why Baker’s fit with the Broncos would be a smooth one is the familiarity Baker has with playing under Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who held the same position in Arizona.

“(Baker’s) made five Pro Bowls, two All-Pro, and has over 600 combined tackles in six seasons,” Scataglia wrote. “He’s also got seven career interceptions and 34 career passes defended. What makes this trade the most sense for Denver is that he played under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph from 2019-2022. Joseph is now back in Denver as the DC.”

Budda Baker Trade Only Makes Sense if Broncos Can Contend

Scataglia is nearly all in on the Broncos making the move for the 27-year-old Washington product, but the one caveat is whether or not Denver’s front office truly believes it can contend in 2023.

“I think any chance the Denver Broncos have in trading for Baker comes down to them having an honest conversation with themselves,” Scataglia prefaced before saying, “Do they truly, deep down, think they can contend for a Super Bowl this year? If the answer is yes, and they truly believe that, then trading for Budda Baker makes sense.”

Draft capital could ultimately hold the Broncos back, though, as the Predominantly Orange writer notes.

“Obviously, the biggest hurdle here is the Broncos’ lack of draft capital,” Scataglia wrote. “Honestly, I do think asking a first round pick in return for Baker isn’t totally out of the question, and Denver doesn’t even have a first or second this year. They also do not have a second round pick next year, but they do have their 2024 first and two 2024 third round picks.”

Budda Baker Trade Continues Busy Cardinals Offseason

Baker’s trade request is another thing the Cardinals franchise must address during what has been a busy 2023 offseason following the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“Between being the last team to hire a new head coach, which happened when Jonathan Gannon was brought on board after the Super Bowl, to receiving the second-lowest marks in the NFLPA player survey to allegations of gross misconduct, including cheating, discrimination and harassment in an arbitration claim filed by former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the Cardinals have had a busy offseason,” ESPN’s staff wrote on April 14.

It’s no wonder Baker requested a trade from an organization under fire.