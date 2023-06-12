Analyst Ranks Broncos Pro Bowler Among Best at Position

The 2023 NFL off-season is still in full-swing but a Denver Broncos defender is garnering praise from his All-Pro campaign last year.

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson released his 2023 pre-season cornerback rankings on May 31 in which he ranked Denver corner Patrick Surtain II the fourth-best corner in the NFL. Monson said Surtain II’s reliability is one of his most significant assets.

“Surtain’s play doesn’t look as flashy as that of some other cornerbacks, but few players can play with his level of consistency and control,” Monson wrote.

Ahead of Surtain II on Monson’s rankings are Philadelphia Eagles’ Darius Slay (No. 3), Miami Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey (No. 2) and New York Jets’ Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner (No. 1).

Surtain II is hoping to take another step in his development as a third-year player in 2023. After being drafted No. 9 overall in 2021, Surtain II has established himself as an elite corner, garnering Pro Bowl honors last year.

In regards to significant cornerback stats, Surtain II’s numbers actually did not improve from 2021 to 2022. His interceptions (four in 2021, two in 2022) and passes broken up totals (14 in 2021, 10 in 2022) fell.

But a surface-level look at Surtain II’s statistics doesn’t tell the whole story – especially when it comes to pure pass coverage. Monson argued that Surtain II’s second-half season performances and increased PFF grade prove he gradually improved as 2022 went on.

“His PFF coverage grade jumped from 66.3 as a rookie (in 2021) to 86.7 last season, which put him in the All-Pro conversation,” Monson wrote. “He had 12 games allowing fewer than 25 receiving yards, including his final six outings.”

During that span, Surtain II lined up in front of some of the top wide receivers in the league, including Keenan Allen and DeAndre Hopkins.

Per PlayerProfiler.com, Surtain II faced a target rate of 12.4% in 2022, marking the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. In 17 games, he allowed just 42 receptions (an average of 2.5 receptions per game).

Patrick Surtain II Surrounded by Veteran Safeties Yet Again

The Broncos’ defensive backs room consists of players with various levels of NFL experience.

Denver re-signed safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal on May 8, reuniting the 13-year NFL pro with eight-year Broncos safety Justin Simmons for a fifth-straight season.

Still just 23 years old, Surtain II said in a June 1 press conference that it’s key for the Broncos’ secondary to have Jackson return alongside Simmons.

“He (Jackson) provides a ton of knowledge, a ton of experience and that’s what we need in the DB room,” Surtain II said. (He) and Justin, those two help the DB room a lot. So when you got guys that have been in the DB room, it helps a lot with the confidence in your play.”

After Jackson and Simmons, however, the Broncos’ secondary is fairly young.

Patrick Surtain II Embracing Role in Year 3

With cornerback Ronald Darby entering free agency, Surtain II and now-second-year player Damarri Mathis are slated as the Broncos’ two starting corners entering 2023.

Denver also drafted Iowa cornerback Riley Moss in the third round of the 2023 draft to fill in behind Surtain II and Mathis. Moss was the 11th corner off the board.

The Broncos could still add a free-agent defensive back as a depth move this off-season, but it currently appears the team’s young group of corners has high expectations entering 2023.

Surtain II said he has already noticed improved play by the likes of Mathis and fellow second-year corner Ja’Quan McMillan in organized team activities this off-season.

“They definitely have an edge, a chip on their shoulder,” Surtain II said in his June 1 presser. “They’ve been practicing very well, and they had experience last year playing games. They’re looking to step it up in the secondary.”

But as the Broncos’ secondary continues to mature, Surtain II plans on doing the same as a leader – especially now, as he enters year three of his professional career.

The former Alabama star said he wants to lead by example this season, making it a priority to “coach up” younger guys in the secondary.

“I feel like that’s a focal point of mine, just helping the young guys adjust quickly,” Surtain II said. “Make it an easy transition for them, because I know how tough it could be in your rookie year – I experienced that. So just providing that leadership and providing a helping hand for them.”