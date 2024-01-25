Broncos’ Russell Wilson Predicted to Land With ‘Wish List’ Team

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to suit up for another team next season despite being under contract for five more years.

Financial implications aside, Wilson’s next NFL team is also significant for the Broncos. Because, if he is granted his unconditional release as is expected to be the case, Wilson would be free to pick his next home. And one anonymous NFL executive believes he could choose the Las Vegas Raiders.

“[The Raiders] need a vet, and they are one of Wilson’s original teams he wanted to go to,” the executive said, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on January 24. “He’d stay in the [AFC West], West Coast, and [Wilson’s wife] Ciara can do a [Las Vegas] residency [as a live performer].”

The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints joined Las Vegas on what Fowler termed as Wilson’s “wish list” from 2021.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

Cutting Wilson, 35, will cost the Broncos $85 million in dead cap space this offseason. He has seemingly left the door open for a return next season.

But NBC Sports’ Peter King noted deep-rooted issues with Head Coach Sean Payton.

“You have to be all-in to Russell Wilson,” King said on “The Cook & Joe Show” on January 23. “Because, clearly, he’s gonna talk the greatest game ever. And he’s gonna be effervescent, effusive, all that stuff. But Russell Wilson has been damaged over the last two years.

“He used to be, in Seattle, ‘This is my team. I can change the plays, I can do this’ and all that. He was his own guy and all that, even though he was entirely positive about it. Well, he got to Denver, the first year was a disaster. And the second year, he had real, real issues – even though they tried to mask them – he had real issues with Sean Payton.”

Insider Name-Drops Russell Wilson as Steelers’ Next QB

“I would not rule out Russell Wilson [in Pittsburgh],” King said. “If Mike Tomlin had his way, I think he’d want to get a guy who was a veteran in there who will make sure that you enter the season with a fighting chance against the three teams in your division, all of whom have a better quarterback situation right now than you do.”

The Steelers, like the Broncos, enter the offseason over the NFL’s salary cap for next season before making any moves. But they are roughly $11 million closer to that threshold than the Broncos are, while Denver is also on the hook for Wilson’s salary.

King projects Wilson could sign for a veteran minimum.

That could appeal to any number of teams looking to pair a veteran with a young quarterback, potentially including the Raiders.

Other Landing Spots for Russell Wilson

Fowler also noted the Steelers Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as potential landing spots.

“I’m not sure it makes sense to go after someone else like Russell Wilson … when I’m not sure that’s a substantial upgrade [over Baker Mayfield],” an NFC personnel evaluator said of Wilson’s fit with Tampa, per Fowler.

Minnesota is facing a salary cap crunch that could encourage them to re-sign Kirk Cousins.

That could leave Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh as the three most likely landing spots for the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.