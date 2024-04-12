Broncos Set to Meet With Former Bills, Steelers Defender in Free Agency: Report

The Denver Broncos are actively looking to sure up a potential problem area on their defense.

A relatively quiet offseason in terms of additions has left the Broncos facing questions about their starting cornerback opposite Pat Surtain II. The Broncos are looking to address them.

“Source: Free agent CB Levi Wallace is visiting the #Broncos tomorrow,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on April 11. “Wallace has 12 career INTs and 54 PBUs with the #Bills and #Steelers.”

Wallace entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

A three-year performer at Alabama, a strong senior season did not help his draft stock. Wallace signed with the Bills, spending four seasons there and starting all 52 of his appearances.

Levi Wallace gets his 2nd INT. Built By Bama. pic.twitter.com/mdppCtUx3p — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) September 25, 2023

He spent the last two seasons with the Steelers, making 18 starts in 31 total games played and allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 53.3% of the passes thrown his way, per Pro Football Reference.

He has seen the lowest percentage of his team’s snaps in his career in that span too, however.

For the Broncos, it could be a meeting that comes down to dollars to make sense for both sides to get a deal done.

Levi Wallace Could Be Cost-Effective Option for Broncos in Free Agency

Wallace has logged at least two interceptions in each of the last five seasons. The 6-foot, 179-pound defensive back is coming off posting the lowest grade of his six-year career, per Pro Football Focus.

His grades have also gotten progressively worse every year since his rookie season. Still, he would likely come at a modest price coming off a two-year, $8 million contract.

Spotrac projects him to land a two-year, $11.8 million contract in this free agency cycle.

It’s fair to wonder if the Broncos would bite at that price given the production. They have $18 million in cap space, per Spotrac, and aren’t looking to make many more major moves. A one-year flier could be a happy medium,

It would allow Wallace to test free agency next offseason while the Broncos could bring a potential rookie addition along slowly this season.

Having Surtain in the fold means whoever is opposite him will face plenty of targets.

CB is Arguably Broncos’ Biggest Need Outside of QB

The Broncos have six other cornerbacks currently on the roster besides Surtain. Only two of them faced more than one target in coverage last season: Ja’Quan McMillan and Damarri Mathis. Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell is a popular projected selection with the No. 12 overall pick.

“He’s built like a running back, tackles like a safety and has the ball skills of a cornerback. Mitchell can play in a variety of coverages and was the clear-cut top cornerback at the Senior Bowl when working against the top receivers in practice,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “While he needs to trace a more efficient path when hounding the route, his burst to close and physicality at the catch point could create tougher throwing windows for quarterbacks.”

If the Broncos fail to trade up for a quarterback, or none falls to them at No. 12, Mitchell could prove to be the best option on the board and for the Broncos given their needs.