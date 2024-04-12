‘Dynamic’ Draft Prospect Listed as Fit for ‘Unique’ Role in Broncos’ Offense

The Denver Broncos’ need for a quarterback doesn’t negate their other roster questions.

One of those questions involves what has long been a key role in Head Coach Sean Payton’s offense: the “Joker”.

The Broncos have who Payton thought would fill that role in Greg Dulcich, one of four tight ends on the roster. But Dulcich was limited to just two games last season amid hamstring and foot injuries.

That is where Brock Bowers could make sense with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft.

“At 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds, Bowers has the kind of mismatch ability Payton covets,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on April 11. “He’s dynamite after the catch. Limited to 10 games as a junior, but still had 714 yards and six TDs after 942 and seven in 2022. The only likely first-round pick of the group.”

The sooner you start looking at Brock Bowers as a unicorn rather than a tight end, the better. pic.twitter.com/W6JDIWfqw6 — Joe Beldner (@JoeBeldner) April 7, 2024

Gabriel argues that the 2023 consensus All-American Bowers “could be Sean Payton’s ‘joker’” after the Broncos got minimal production from the position in 2023.

“We use the term ‘joker’ where we can get match-ups,” Payton told reporters in June 2023. “The trick sometimes is trying to predict what you’re going to get defensively: if you’re going to get a nickel package or a base package.

“The ‘joker’ player for us is – it’s not a receiver. It’s either a running back or a tight end with exceptional ball skills, and then you can work matchups. And we’ve had that at the running back – Reggie Bush was a joker. Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara. Those were all unique players not just in the running game but they had passing game skill sets that allowed you to do multiple things.”

Bowers is a typical tweener. He is too small for a traditional in-line tight end but also bigger than a wide receiver.

And his ball skills have drawn some strong praise from draft evaluators.

Brock Bowers Could Be Broncos Version of Taysom Hill

Bowers logged career lows with 56 receptions, 714 yards, and six touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season. However, he is just one year removed from posting a 63-942-7 line as a sophomore and had 13 touchdowns as a true freshman.

Bowers also carried the ball 19 times for 193 yards and five touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career. He could be the Broncos’ version of Taysom Hill

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes Bowers has “Pro Bowl upside.”

“Prolific pass-catching tight end with a rare blend of acceleration, speed, body control and hands that could breathe new life into a stale NFL offense,” Zierlein wrote. “Bowers was a high-volume target at Georgia and led the team in receiving yards in all three of his college seasons. He plays with relentless pacing as a route runner, allowing him to beat man coverage.

“He’s highly effective at exploiting zone pockets for first downs and chunk plays. Bowers’ secret sauce might be his ability to rip through tacklers and pile on yardage after the catch.

“Bowers is an explosive athlete but lacks the premium measurables typically associated with early first-rounders. It might take a year for him to acclimate to defenders who are bigger, faster and longer, but he appears destined to become a highly productive NFL player.”

Broncos Tight End Room Full of Question Marks

Zierlein compared Bowers to San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle to contrast their blocking. That still leaves plenty of room for Bowers to operate as a weapon in the passing game while some of the Broncos’ other tight ends fill the blocking role.

Gabriel listed nine other potential draft targets for the Broncos, some more proficient blockers than receivers and vice versa.

It just underscored the need to address the position this offseason.

Payton was high on Dulcich coming into last season. Perhaps that optimism remains. The Broncos also brought back Adam Trautman to fill that blocking role.