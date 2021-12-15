Broncos McManus Named Week 14 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

It was an emotional day for the Denver Broncos and Broncos Country ahead of Week 14’s game against the Detroit Lions.

It would be the first time the Broncos had taken the field since the news of former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas’ death. Current Broncos kicker Brandon McManus and Thomas were teammates for parts of five seasons, including Denver’s Super Bowl 50 Championship team.

The Broncos honored Thomas with a rousing 38-10 win over the Lions, which included a big day from McManus earning him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Perfection for McManus Earns Him Player of the Week Nod

McManus didn’t miss a single kick he attempted in Week 14 against the Lions, going a perfect six-for-six overall.

McManus went five-for-five on extra points while adding a 52-yard field goal to boot.

Joining McManus as fellow AFC Players of the Week were Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes, and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Meanwhile, in the NFC Conference, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and Chicago Bears wide receiver Jakeem Grant received Player of the Week honors.

McManus Has Been Here Before

This is the third time in McManus’ career he’s earned Player of the Week honors, and the first time since 2020 when he did it twice, in Week 4 and Week 6 respectively.

McManus made five or more extra points in a game for the 8th time in his career in Week 14 against the Lions. The first time he’s reached that number since going five-for-five in Denver’s 38-24 win over the Houston Texans in 2019.

The most extra points in a game for McManus remain at six. McManus, then a rookie for the Broncos, went six-for-six in the Broncos’ shellacking of the 49ers, 42-17, in 2014. He’d finish the year with a 100% extra-point percentage, going 41-41. That season is also still the high mark for extra points made and attempted in a season for McManus.

Big Performance for McManus On Emotional Stage

With hearts and minds on Demaryius Thomas before Week 14’s game against the Lions, McManus paid tribute to his former teammate in several ways.

The shock of Thomas’ passing hit many hard, including McManus. Like many, he shared moments the two had together.

This is who my friend was. Always Smiling. I love you DT #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/jL9jI0Qe93 — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) December 10, 2021

McManus continued to honor his friend and teammate showing up to Empower Stadium at Mile High sporting Thomas’ number 88 Broncos jersey. A jersey he would continue to where, along with cleats featuring Thomas’ number 88, while warming up in on the field pregame.

McManus’ next tribute to Thomas would be his performance on the field. Along with inspired efforts from the entire team, McManus did his part and then some.

McManus would not only finish a perfect 6-for-6 overall in field goals, but five extra points and a field goal gave him 8 points for the day, a fitting number.