Insiders Offer Potentially Telling Insight Into Broncos’ Latest Pro Day Visit

The Denver Broncos sent a significant delegation to Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Thursday.

They were there, at least in part, to see former Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye. In attendance were Assistant GM Darren Mougey, Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, and Senior Assistant Pete Carmichael, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on March 28.

General Manager George Paton and Quarterbacks Coach Davis Webb were also there, per NFL Network’s Mike Garfolo.

If that sounds like a notable group, it was.

Not only is it the most significant contingent the Broncos have sent to a pro day to day, but it was also among the most sizeable groups on hand. Garafolo called it “one of the biggest contingents” at the event. Breer called it a “healthy” group of representatives.

Head Coach Sean Payton was still notably absent from Maye’s Pro Day. The Broncos coach also missed the pro days of Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, and J.J. McCarthy.

But Payton revealed that he put McCarthy through an extensive private workout after his pro day on March 22. The Broncos also planned a private workout with LSU’s Jayden Daniels after his pro day, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on March 27.

Maye, 21, is the second youngest among the top six quarterback prospects behind McCarthy.

Pre-Draft Slide Could Leave Drake Maye as QB4 in 2024 Draft

Maye completed 63.3% of his passes for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions last season. He has also experienced a pre-draft slide among analysts despite the season being long over. But his 2022 season stands out as a reminder of his potential.

The 6-foot-4, 223-pound QB completed 66.2% of his throws for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

If the current trends continue, Maye could be the easiest of the top four prospects to land.

Daniels is currently rocketing up analyst draft boards following the same path McCarthy did following the scouting combine. That could leave Maye on the board with the Broncos primed to trade up to select a prospect long considered the consensus No. 2 quarterback in this class.

Payton made an open gesture to Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort during the AFC coaches breakfast.

Ossenfort declared the No. 4 overall pick for sale during a press conference on March 26.

Broncos Not Only Team With Strong Presence at UNC Pro Day

Payton also called a potential move to get up into the top portion of a draft “realistic,” fueling pre-existing trade speculation from their trade sending Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. If Denver wants Maye, they will have to move up to get him.

They weren’t the only team that sent several top officials to get eyes on him and any other Tar Heels prospects set for the 2024 draft.

The New York Giants sent personnel exec Ryan Cowden to Maye’s pro day, per Breer.

They sent their larger party to Washington – where the Broncos were also present, per Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy – to see Michael Penix Jr. They also already had Maye out to their facilities in East Rutherford for a 30 visit.

The Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, who hold picks Nos. 2 and 3 overall, were also there with decision-makers, coaches, and scouts.