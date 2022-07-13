Ex-Broncos CB Gets Major Update On Assault Case: Report

In May, former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault following a fight at Newark Liberty International Airport with a United Airlines employee.

A video of the fight was shared on Twitter.

“I’m not the one. He works at the airport, and he assaults me. I don’t care what you saw,” Langley said in the video.

According to TMZ, Langley claims the employee threw the first punch.

Well, there has been a major development in the case.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Broncos: Brendan Langley’s Assault Case Is Dismissed

On July 13, TMZ Sports reported that Langley’s assault case has been dismissed.

Langley’s attorney Halim Dhanidina commented on the court’s decision.

“We are grateful for the Court’s decision which puts an end to this ordeal that began nearly two months ago when Mr. Langley was assaulted then wrongfully arrested and charged for exercising his rights under the law,” Dhanidina said per TMZ.

Langley’s representatives also told TMZ that the employee harassed him.

“Langley — who hit the guy so many times, he forced him to bleed — said afterward through his attorney that he was simply defending himself,” TMZ wrote. “Langley’s rep told us that the United employee had harassed the former NFL player, called him names, and got physical first.”

Broncos: Langley Was a Third Round Pick

Langley was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown in his draft profile.

“Langley is a ‘size-speed’ prospect who could be taken much earlier than his Senior Bowl tape might dictate,” Zierlein wrote. “Langley displays issues with his mirror and match footwork from press coverage and might be better suited in off-man or zone coverage where he can read quarterbacks and utilize his ball skills with the play in front of him. Langley has NFL backup potential.”

In his first NFL season, Langley appeared in 11 games and played a total of 108 defensive snaps. He recorded three combined tackles.

In addition, he returned six kicks for 183 yards. The highlight of his rookie season was a 61-yard kickoff return against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his second season, Langley played a reduced role. He appeared in five games, and he did not play a single defensive snap. He returned four kicks for 61 yards.

During the offseason, Langley switched to wide receiver. He played both cornerback and wide receiver in college.

Langley spoke about the position switch to Mike Klis of 9news.

“I’ve gone back and forth between cornerback and receiver my whole life,” Langley said via Klis. “But to be perfectly honest, I always wanted to play receiver.”

Unfortunately, he did not make the 53-man roster, and he was waived. He then spent 20 days on the practice squad for the Seattle Seahawks.

On February 28, Langley was signed by the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL. Following the airport incident, he was suspended.