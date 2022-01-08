Broncos Make Final Decision on Vic Fangio’s Future in Denver: Report

The future of Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is “up in the air”, according to a new report from Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and James Palmer of NFL Network.

“Multiple league sources not connected to the Broncos believe the team will ultimately decide to move on,” stated the report.

The decision will ultimately be in general manager George Paton’s hands:

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Vic Fangio’s coaching record with the Broncos

In their three seasons under Fangio, the Broncos have posted a 19-29 record.

This season, they are 7-9 entering Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. For the second consecutive season, they are in last place in the AFC West.

Prior to being hired by the Broncos, Fangio was a defensive coach in the NFL for a long period of time. His NFL coaching career began back in 1986, where he was the linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints. He has served as a defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers (1995-1998), Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001), Houston Texans (2002-2005), San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014), and Chicago Bears (2015-2018).

Elite defenses and struggling offenses

Fangio’s defensive background has been reflected on the field for the Broncos. This season, their defense is allowing 18.4 points per game, which is the third-fewest in the NFL.

Unfortunately, the offense has been a constant problem throughout Fangio’s tenure. This season, they are averaging only 19.4 points per game, which is the 10th-fewest in the NFL.

In both 2019 and 2020, the Broncos’ offense was 28th in the league in scoring.

In Fangio’s defense, he has not had a great starting quarterback to work with during his tenure as head coach. 34-year-old Joe Flacco started the most games at quarterback for the Broncos during Fangio’s first season in 2019. Flacco finished the season with five interceptions and eight fumbles in only eight games.

The 2020 season followed a similar path, as Drew Lock took over as the team’s starter. Lock was tied with Carson Wentz for the league-lead in interceptions.

Finally, Teddy Bridgewater has actually produced a higher quarterback rating this season (94.9) than Lock in 2020 (75.4) and Flacco in 2019 (85.1). In addition, Bridgewater has been the least turnover-prone option; he has seven interceptions and one fumble in 14 games.

Nevertheless, Bridgewater is a known commodity in his seventh season in the league. He can guide an offense to success if he has elite talent around him as he did in New Orleans, where he had running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Michael Thomas, and an excellent offensive line. However, Bridgewater is rarely the “x-factor”, who puts the offense on his back.

The Broncos will head into the offseason with key decisions to make. As Bridgewater hits the free-agent market, the front office will have to find a franchise quarterback, and it appears they will probably have to find a new head coach, as well.