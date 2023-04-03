Broncos Draft Target Would Be Third QB ‘At Most’ in Rookie Season

Regardless of whether or not Sean Clifford was drafted by the Broncos or signed as an undrafted free agent, Mile High Huddle’s Erick Trickel believes the Penn State passer would be the third quarterback “at most” and would be competing as a spot on the practice squad.

“Clifford couldn’t be the only addition to the room and should only be competing for a practice squad spot as the third quarterback option at most as a rookie,” Trickel wrote.

With the need for another quarterback behind returning starter Russell Wilson and free agent addition Jarrett Stidham, the Broncos could look to Clifford for “more competition.”

“The Denver Broncos need to upgrade their quarterback room behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham,” Trickel prefaced before saying, “Clifford is an option that they could probably look at as an undrafted free agent. With what Sean Payton does on offense and has done, Clifford could be a solid addition for additional competition.”

If the jump from the Big Ten to the NFL doesn’t work out for Clifford, Trickel sees coaching as an option for the 24-year-old. “If he doesn’t work out as a player, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him become a coach down the road,” Trickel wrote.

There’s Not ‘Much Room to Grow’ For Sean Clifford

Should Denver pursue Clifford during either the draft or following its conclusion on April 29, the Broncos must recognize that they’ll be bringing on a quarterback who doesn’t have “much room to grow” per Trickel.

“There doesn’t seem to be much room to grow with Clifford, as his game in college has been essentially the same over the past few years,” Trickel prefaced before saying, “However, he is a high character, high football IQ player, which could draw teams for a backup, or the #3 QB spot.”

While Trickel was low on Clifford’s passing techniques, the Mile High Huddle writer did endorse his ability to improvise scrambling out of the pocket.

“Clifford is an experienced college quarterback, but his technical issues make you question it,” Trickell prefaced before saying, “However, there is solid athleticism, and he can work as an extension of the running game.”

The Broncos Met With Sean Clifford Early in Draft Process

Clifford has been one of the more frequently-linked prospects to the Broncos during the draft process. Per 9News’ Mike Klis, the Denver met with Clifford on March 22.

Per source, Penn State QB and Rose Bowl MVP Sean Clifford had one-hour Zoom visit with Broncos QB coach Davis Webb today.

Besides 30 headquarter draft prospect visits, teams can have 3, one hour Zoom conferences with prospects leading up to late-April draft. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 22, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Per source, Penn State QB and Rose Bowl MVP Sean Clifford had one-hour Zoom visit with Broncos QB coach Davis Webb today,” Klis tweeted. “Besides 30 headquarter draft prospect visits, teams can have 3, one-hour Zoom conferences with prospects leading up to late-April draft.”

Clifford led the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record during the 2022 season, capping his Penn State career off with a Rose Bowl MVP performance during a 35-21 win over Utah on January 2.