Broncos Defender Reacts to ‘Disrespectful’ Madden 23 Rating

EA Sports has officially released all their player ratings for Madden NFL 23. However, some of the ratings for the Denver Broncos were surprisingly low.

On July 22, the Broncos’ Twitter account posted a video of some players reacting to their Madden 23 ratings.

Broncos: Dre’Mont Jones Calls Madden Rating ‘Total B.S.’

Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones called his 75 overall rating in Madden 22 “total B.S”.

“So last year, I had a 75, which is complete B.S. – total B.S. I feel like I deserve at least an 80. I feel like this year Madden is going to be a little more disrespectful – a little less respectful than last year. I’d probably say a 77.”

In Madden 23, Jones will still have a 75 overall rating. After hearing the news, Jones was surprised.

“Still?” Jones replied. “I hate Madden. I hate Madden so much. Why am I a 75?”

Jones’s rating is tied for 46th among defensive ends in Madden 23.

Jones’s rating is surprisingly low given his production. In his role, Jones has been extremely efficient.

Last season, Jones had 5.5 sacks and 21 pressures, while playing 59 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. In addition, he posted a PFF pass rush grade of 69.3, which ranked 32nd out of 95 qualifying interior defenders.

Rating Jones below 45 other defensive ends in the NFL does not make a lot of sense.

Justin Simmons Reacts to Being the Broncos’ Highest-Rated Player

Safety Justin Simmons is the Broncos’ highest-rated player at 91 overall. Quarterback Russell Wilson is in second at 87 overall.

Simmons was “shocked” by his rating; he predicted that he would be rated lower.

“I’m a little shocked honestly,” Simmons said. “I didn’t think I would be a 91. I’m shocked… I appreciate the rating.”

After being a Pro Bowl snub last season, Simmons has gotten some well-deserved recognition. He was named a second-team All-Pro for the second time in his career in January.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler conducted a survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts, and players to rank the league’s top safeties. Simmons was voted number one.

“Simmons secured the top ranking this time around thanks to another season of consistent production and scheme versatility,” Fowler wrote. “Coaches and execs say Simmons can do it all.”

“He can play deep in coverage, helps with the run and he can cover in man coverage on a tight end or a running back,” an AFC scout told Fowler. “He’s got the ideal range and size to handle everything.”

“If you’re judging safety play by who’s the most complete and checks the most boxes, he’s that guy for me,” an AFC defensive coach told Fowler.

Last season, Simmons recorded 80 combined tackles, which was the second-most on the team. In addition, he led the team with five interceptions.

In each of the past three seasons, Simmons has recorded both a PFF run defense grade and a coverage grade of 70+.

Since 2018, Simmons has had 17 interceptions, which leads all NFL safeties per StatMuse.