Broncos: Fire Breaks Out at Empower Field at Mile High

On Thursday, March 24th, a fire broke out at Empower Field at Mile High, which is the home of the Denver Broncos.

Video of fire at Mile High Stadium. pic.twitter.com/H9hnV2qq4d — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) March 24, 2022

According to Empower Field’s official Twitter account, the fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. Thankfully, the fire was contained, and there were no injuries sustained.

According to the Denver Fire Department, sprinklers tried to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed.

Fire now under control at Mile high Stadium. Sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment. Heavy fire & smoke was found on our arrival media briefing to take place at 3:00 p.m. on east side of stadium.

According to Mike Klis of 9news, about eight suites and 100 to 200 seats were damaged.

About 8 suites and between 100-200 seats damaged by fire/smoke/water at Empower Field, per source. Lotta water to put out fire. Expected to be fully repaired by start of Broncos preseason. Team sent memo to stadium employees thanking them for quick/cool-headed response.

The Cause of the Fire Has Been Revealed

A spokesman for the Denver fire department, Captain Greg Pixley, spoke to the Associated Press.

“This type of plastic that the seats are composed of burns with not only significant ferocity, very large flames, but also produces a tremendous amount of black smoke. Our firefighters have an experience with this type of fire fight. … Any time that you have a fire on an upper level, you’re going to have to move a great deal of equipment to that environment. So our firefighters brought a number of heavy pieces of hose and equipment, saws and the like, to be able to help them extinguish this fire. “

Rick Sallinger of CBS4 News reported that the fire started due to welding on an expansion joint.

Fire at Mile high Stadium yesterday caused by welding on an expansion joint. Sparks flew onto seats which then burned upwards according to sources.

The stadium officially opened in 2001. Over the years, the stadium has had a few different names. It was formerly known as Invesco Field, Sports Authority Field, and Broncos Stadium. It has a maximum capacity of 72,125.

This Is the 2nd Fire at an NFL Stadium in the Past Year

The fire at Empower Field is the second fire at an NFL stadium over the past year. In September, the Caesars Superdome, which is the home of the New Orleans Saints, caught on fire.

BREAKING: Smoke and flames can be seen from @CaesarsDome right now. Emergency crews are heading to the scene now @wdsu pic.twitter.com/cRA305IRZJ — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWESH) September 21, 2021

One individual was injured in the fire.

The fire was caused by a pressure washer being used to clean the roof. In the immediate aftermath, ASM Global, which operates the stadium, issued a statement.