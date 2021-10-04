Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio Provides Update on QB Situation

Teddy Bridgewater’s status for the Denver Broncos’ Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers is still up in the air according to head coach Vic Fangio.

After the second-half shutout Broncos Country will be desperate for Bridgewater to come back in a must-win game at Heinz Field. Backup quarterback – and former starter – Drew Lock will deputize if the former Carolina Panther is unable to play.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here! Join Heavy on Broncos!

Pittsburgh Could Be a Bridge Too Far

Speaking at his Monday morning, October 4 press conference, Fangio revealed Bridgewater’s status is still unknown. “I’m not sure yet,” Fangio said. “He’s in the [concussion] protocol there so the medical people will be in charge of that.”

Bridgewater may not be able to practice at all this week depending on how severe his concussion is but even if that is the case, he remains a chance of starting. “We’ll see,” Fangio remarked in his typically succinct style.

Whether Bridgewater should even be in this position is of great contention and only adding to the fire sparked between Fangio and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. Denver’s starting quarterback was injured by a helmet-to-helmet hit. So too, key receiver Diontae Spencer, who failed to return after exiting the game in the second quarter. Ironically the illegal hits were on back-to-back plays. Both went unpenalized, much to the ire of an already ticked off Vic Fangio.

Teddy Bridgewater & Diontae Spencer were knocked out of the game on helmet to helmet hits on back to back plays Neither were a penalty 🤔😢 pic.twitter.com/fYnmXg8BSO — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) October 3, 2021

“They should have been called, obviously, but they weren’t,” Fangio said during his press conference. “I sent a video in to the officiating office during the week showing similar hits that they’ve had and gotten away with, and it continued. You can see sending videos to the officiating office can be fruitless at times.”

Drew Lock’s efforts this past Sunday were almost as fruitless though he may have the opportunity to lead the team out in Pittsburgh.

“We’ll have more information by Wednesday, and that will have more of a determining factor,” Fangio told Denver media.

Bridgewater could potentially practice before Friday but not in full capacity, he is able to – injury and protocol permitting – return to some form of physical activity between now and Friday. Lock will lead practice under centre and, at least for the coming days, hold the title of starting quarterback.

Certainty in Uncertainty

It’s not uncommon for the Broncos to not know what’s next with regard to the most important position in football. While it may seem like aeons ago, there was a time where Bridgewater and Lock were equals in a quarterback competition only decided upon mere weeks before the beginning of the season.

What may have been a disruptive force for fans and media might just assist the Broncos. There’s almost a familiarity about it all. Certainty in uncertainty if you will. It may be a nervous week ahead for Broncos Country but not for the team, certainly not tight end Noah Fant.

“It’s the same approach that we [had] in camp,” Fant told Denver media, October 5. “We didn’t know who the quarterback was going to be. I’m sure both – Teddy is going work in if he can. Drew is going take reps. We’re comfortable with both of them. We’re going to go from there and try to get this win this Sunday. That’s all we’re really focused on.”

The offense spluttered in the second half, failing to score under Lock’s leadership punting on four consecutive drives before turning the ball over with a late interception. Things could have been different though according to No. 87.

“There were so many plays that [if] we would have converted on these plays, it [would have] kept drive going,” Fant said. “That’s not all to blame on anybody. That’s just us as a total, and as an offense. Watching the film, there’s plenty of little minor mistakes in everybody’s respective position.

“We just have to clean those up and make sure we’re getting those done. Going against a good team like the Ravens, you can’t make those tiny mistakes. We have to clean those up.”

As for impatience surrounding the offense’s gelling and scoring power, Fant believes Broncos Country must stay the course.

“Each day we’re working after practice trying to get used to each other and trying to get all these things locked down,” he said. “That’s a season-long thing. By the end of the season, you want to be in playoff form and running seamlessly.

“That doesn’t just come overnight. We’ve had a lot of time in camp, but in Week 4, you can throw a lot of stuff out. We’re still working through things, and just trying to be better. That’s the biggest thing—being improvement-driven.”

Follow Patrick Djordjevic on Twitter: @Patdjordjevic