NFL Insider: Broncos Have 2 “Primary Candidates” for Head Coaching Job

The Denver Broncos are in the midst of a search for a new head coach, and there are many names in the mix.
Currently, the Broncos have requested to interview 10 candidates: Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.
In that sea of candidates, it is hard to predict who will land the job. Well, we may have two frontrunners, according to a recent update.
When discussing the Broncos’ coaching search, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN stated the “early buzz” is that Dan Quinn and Nathaniel Hackett are the “primary candidates”:
The search has predictable names (Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) and surprises (Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy). The early buzz is those first two names are primary candidates, especially Quinn. And the team has done a lot of research/work on Hackett.
In the same article, Dan Graziano of ESPN referred to Quinn as a “potential frontrunner”:
I have also heard Quinn as a potential front-runner, but he’s drawing interest everywhere right now and might be able to pick which interviews he takes and which he doesn’t.
A quick look at Dan Quinn
Quinn has drawn interest for head coaching openings across the league. The Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears have also requested to interview Quinn for their head coaching openings.
In addition, the Jacksonville Jaguars requested to interview Quinn a few weeks ago, but Quinn declined.
Quinn served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020. Under Quinn, the Falcons recorded a 43-42 record, and they made a Super Bowl appearance during the 2016 season.
In Dallas, Quinn has been one of the most impressive coordinators this season. The Cowboys’ defense is leading the NFL in takeaways, and they have given up the seventh-fewest points in the league.
A quick look at Nathaniel Hackett
Like Quinn, Hackett’s name has been discussed for head coaching vacancies around the league. He is set to have interviews with the Jaguars, Broncos, and Bears.
Hackett has been the offensive coordinator for the Packers for the last three seasons. Last season, the Packers’ offense led the NFL in scoring.
Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars from 2016 to 2018. In 2017, the Jaguars’ offense led the league in rushing yards and was fifth in scoring.
Aaron Rodgers spoke highly of Hackett on The Pat McAfee Show:
I’m really happy for Nathaniel. This is a little overdue to be honest. I think he’s been around the game for a long time. What he did in Jacksonville I think was pure magic. Getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl was incredible. He’s a great coach. I love spending time with him. He’s a fantastic teacher.