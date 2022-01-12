NFL Insider: Broncos Have 2 “Primary Candidates” for Head Coaching Job

The Denver Broncos are in the midst of a search for a new head coach, and there are many names in the mix.

Currently, the Broncos have requested to interview 10 candidates: Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

In that sea of candidates, it is hard to predict who will land the job. Well, we may have two frontrunners, according to a recent update.

When discussing the Broncos’ coaching search, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN stated the “early buzz” is that Dan Quinn and Nathaniel Hackett are the “primary candidates”:

The search has predictable names (Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) and surprises (Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy). The early buzz is those first two names are primary candidates, especially Quinn. And the team has done a lot of research/work on Hackett.

In the same article, Dan Graziano of ESPN referred to Quinn as a “potential frontrunner”:

I have also heard Quinn as a potential front-runner, but he’s drawing interest everywhere right now and might be able to pick which interviews he takes and which he doesn’t.

A quick look at Dan Quinn

Quinn has drawn interest for head coaching openings across the league. The Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears have also requested to interview Quinn for their head coaching openings.

The #Bears have put in a request to interview #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching job, source said. His third request. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

The #Dolphins put in a request to interview #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching job, per source. Four teams have sent out interview slips so far, and DQ is on all four lists. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

In addition, the Jacksonville Jaguars requested to interview Quinn a few weeks ago, but Quinn declined.

Quinn served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020. Under Quinn, the Falcons recorded a 43-42 record, and they made a Super Bowl appearance during the 2016 season.

In Dallas, Quinn has been one of the most impressive coordinators this season. The Cowboys’ defense is leading the NFL in takeaways, and they have given up the seventh-fewest points in the league.

A quick look at Nathaniel Hackett

Like Quinn, Hackett’s name has been discussed for head coaching vacancies around the league. He is set to have interviews with the Jaguars, Broncos, and Bears.

A busy week for #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett while his team is on a playoff bye: One of the more popular HC candidates, he interviews Friday with the #Jaguars and then Saturday with the #Broncos and #Bears. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

Hackett has been the offensive coordinator for the Packers for the last three seasons. Last season, the Packers’ offense led the NFL in scoring.

Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars from 2016 to 2018. In 2017, the Jaguars’ offense led the league in rushing yards and was fifth in scoring.

Aaron Rodgers spoke highly of Hackett on The Pat McAfee Show: