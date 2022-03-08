Broncos Pull off Historic Russell Wilson Trade Involving Drew Lock, 2 Others: Report

The Denver Broncos finally have their franchise quarterback.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos have agreed to a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. The trade is one of the largest in NFL history, according to Schefter.

“Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN,” says Schefter. “Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.”

Broncos-Seahawks Historic Trade Details

Schefter goes on to summarize that the trade involves multiple first-round picks, additional picks and several key players.

“Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick,” explains Schefter. “Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick.”

Drew Lock — the Broncos’ former starting QB and second-round draft selection — will go to Seattle as part of the trade deal. Defensive tackle Shelby Harris — a member of the Broncos since 2017 — will also be traded to Seattle.

Tight end Noah Fant is a former first-round draft selection and has emerged as one of the more promising young tight ends in the league, notching two straight 670-plus yard seasons as the Broncos’ starting tight end.

The three key players, two first-round picks and several other key draft picks make it one of the biggest trades in NFL history.

Wilson holds a no-trade clause and has to approve the deal for the trade to officially go through.

Broncos’ Deal With Wilson Not Related to Rodgers

The deal comes just hours after the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers agreed to a record $200 million contract extension. Rodgers had long been considered Denver’s “Plan A” option, with Wilson also being previously rumored as a target of the Broncos if plans fell through with Rodgers.

Schefter stresses that the Broncos acquiring Wilson had nothing to do with Rodgers’ new contract with the Packers. General manager George Paton had been in discussions with the Seahawks over the past two seasons regarding a trade for Wilson.

“Denver acquiring Russell Wilson has nothing to do with the Aaron Rodgers’ decision to return to Green Bay,” says Schefter. “Denver general manager George Paton initiated trade talks with Seattle for Wilson at least two weeks ago, per sources.”

Wilson is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL. The 33-year-old is a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and a former Super Bowl champion. Prior to the 2021 season, Wilson ranked in the top six among all quarterbacks in offensive grade in seven of his first nine seasons in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Wilson now in the fold — pending his approval — the Broncos will enter the 2022 season as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Furthermore, the AFC West now becomes arguably the most stacked in all of football when it comes to quarterbacks, with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr also in the mix.