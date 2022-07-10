Broncos WR Spotted Catching Passes From Lamar Jackson

On June 9, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was spotted catching passes from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, as Jeudy was in attendance for Jackson’s annual Fun Day in Broward County, Florida.

Jerry Jeudy showed up for Lamar Jackson’s annual Fun Day today in Broward County. (via IG/araps305) pic.twitter.com/ASB9p8VsDU — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) July 9, 2022

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Broncos: Jeudy and Jackson Used to Play Together

Jeudy showing up at Jackson’s day is not surprising given their history.

Jeudy actually played with Jackson, when he was younger.

In 2018, Jeudy told AL.com’s Michael Casagrande that he even patterned his juke move after Jackson.

“Actually, when I was younger, Lamar Jackson, I used to play with him when I was younger,” Jeudy said. “He hit me with one of those moves before and ever since then, I took it from him and started adding it to my game.”

That was not the only time that Jeudy referenced Jackson.

At one point in 2020, the Broncos were without a quarterback after losing Jeff Driskel, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles to COVID protocols. Jeudy tweeted “Guess ima have to get my Lamar Jackson on”.

Broncos: Jeudy Is Excited to Play With Russell Wilson

Does this mean Jeudy and Jackson are looking to join forces? That seems like a major stretch.

Jeudy is under contract with the Broncos for two more seasons, and he has spoken about his excitement to play with Russell Wilson.

“Every detail matters with (Wilson),” Jeudy said via ABC 7’s Troy Renck. “You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he’s on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he is. I’ve learned a lot. He’s a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him. I mean it’s going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we’ve got all the pieces we needed, so we’ve just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen.”

Jackon’s Contract Negotiations Are Ongoing

Surprisingly, the Ravens have still not signed Jackson to a contract extension. On July 9, Jackson changed his Twitter header to an image that reads “I NEED $”.

Lamar Jackson, who still hasn’t signed a contract extension, updated his Twitter header 🤣 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/68hXfe2jiL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2022

Jackson hopes to get a deal done before training camp per USA Today’s Safid Deen.

“Hopefully, I’m not going to say ‘yeah’ right now,” Jackson said. “Hopefully. But it’s God’s timing.”

Jackson also told Deen that he changed his header because he thought it was funny.

“I don’t take it too seriously,” Jackson said.

Josh Allen, who was in Jackson’s draft class, signed a six-year, $258 million extension back in August 2021.

Jackson’s deal should be on par with the other top quarterbacks in the NFL. He won MVP in 2019, and he is still only 25 years old.

Jackson’s deal is worth monitoring for Broncos fans. The ceiling of NFL contracts seems to keep rising, and if Jackson receives a contract that resets the market, once again, it should have implications on the Broncos’ negotiations with Russell Wilson.