Broncos: Lamar Jackson Reacts to Russell Wilson’s $245 Million Extension

On September 1, the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension with quarterback Russell Wilson. The deal includes $165 million in guaranteed money.

After the Broncos traded away a collection of draft picks and three players for Wilson, it was clear how highly the organization valued the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Unsurprisingly, many people had visceral reactions to the news, including Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

After the news broke, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey tweeted “Walmart money different…!”. Jackson responded “Iswea”.

“Walmart money” is an obvious reference to Broncos’ owner Rob Walton. Walton is the richest owner in the NFL with a net worth of $57 billion per Forbes.

“Just request a trade to denver already,” a Twitter user responded to Humphrey.

“I’m personally more of a target guy myself,” Humphrey wrote.

Jackson Is Still Seeking an Extension

Jackson is currently seeking a contract extension himself, as he is entering the final year of his current deal. However, negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens have been unclear. Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and Kyler Murray have all signed massive $200 million+ extensions, but the former league MVP has not been able to reach a deal. One unique factor is Jackson’s representation. He does not have an agent, so he represents himself. An NFC personnel executive spoke to Heavy insider Matt Lombardo about Jackson’s agent situation.

“I like Lamar a lot,” the executive said. “Everybody around him loves him. You have a great organization like Baltimore, and they want him to be part of their future. But, he definitely, definitely needs an agent. Not just from the standpoint of understanding the verbiage of the contract and his best interest. He doesn’t need to talk face-to-face with the general manager, face-to-face with the owner, face-to-face with the head coach about a contract. He does not need to do that.”

Broncos React to Wilson’s Extension

Some of Wilson’s teammates spoke about his new extension. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton called it “exciting”.

“It’s going to be huge for our franchise,” Sutton said via team reporter Ellie Kinney. “… Him being here has brought excitement and has brought a new level of expectations and hope to our team and to this organization. To be able to have him around for years to come, somebody of his caliber, is exciting.”

“When you see his work ethic, see the things that he brings to the table and what he does, it’s all earned,” Sutton continued. “It’s not given, none of that money was given to him. It’s all things that he’s earned by the way that he carries himself, by the way that he works. He demands excellence out of himself and everybody around him.”

Starting guard Dalton Risner also commented.

“I think it sends a message that Russell’s our guy,” Risner said via Kinney. “I think that they have a lot of faith in Russell and what Russell can do for this organization.