Broncos Linked to Former Pro Bowl Running Back in Free Agency: Report

The Denver Broncos may not be done addressing their needs at running back this off-season given the uncertainty of Javonte Williams’ multi-ligament knee injury.

That’s why ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter on May 6 and said the Broncos are “a team to watch” in regards to signing free agent back Kareem Hunt, per a story by Bleacher Report’s Erin Walsh.

As a rookie in 2017, Hunt led the league in rushing (1,327 yards) with the Kansas City Chiefs and was honored with a Pro Bowl berth.

Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Nov. 30, 2018 for an incident involving him kicking and pushing a woman in a hotel.

In February 2019, the Cleveland Browns signed the then-23-year-old running back. Just a month later, the NFL announced he would be suspended for eight games that season.

Ever since then, Hunt hasn’t had the workhorse back role that made him one of the NFL’s best rushers in 2017. In Cleveland, Hunt has mostly played behind fellow tailback Nick Chubb, who has been selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls since 2019.

Kareem Hunt’s Potential Fit in Denver’s Backfield

Now a 27-year-old free agent, Hunt could be looking for a bigger role, although Fowler did say that Hunt returning to Cleveland “isn’t totally off the table.”

One notable connection between Hunt and the Broncos is the team’s new running backs coach, Lou Ayeni, who was hired in February. Ayeni recruited and coached Hunt at Toledo in 2013.

Hunt’s college running backs coach from Toledo, Lou Ayeni, is now the Broncos’ backs coach. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg called Ayeni joining the Broncos “a strong hire for (new head coach) Sean Payton.”

With the Broncos in need of further running back depth, Ayeni could look to bring Hunt in to fill the void.

Last season, however, Hunt notched 123 carries for 468 rushing yards (a 3.8-yard average), 35 catches for 210 yards and four total touchdowns. It marked the third season of his career in which he appeared in every game, proving that he’s still serviceable as a veteran.

The Broncos’ Current Running Back Room

Williams is set to lead the Broncos’ backfield at some point in 2023, but the team has not given a timetable for his return.

Despite that, Broncos general manager George Paton said on April 20 that the team was in a position in which they didn’t “need to reach” to acquire another running back, per Denver7’s Troy Renck. Denver passed on selecting any running backs during the NFL draft a week later.

The team also did not re-sign its 2022 leading rusher and veteran tailback Latavius Murray, who signed with the Buffalo Bills on May 1.

In free agency, the team has made some moves, however.

Currently, new signee Samaje Perine is set to lead the Broncos backfield with former New Orleans Saint Tony Jones Jr. behind him. Like Hunt, Perine has previous starting experience with a team.

Perine was the Cincinnati Bengals’ fill-in workhorse back during Weeks 12 and 13 of the 2022 season after Joe Mixon went down with an injury. In those games, he posted 38 total carries for 164 yards and a touchdown — all while adding 10 catches for 84 yards.