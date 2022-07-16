Broncos RB Training With First-Team All-Pro

In a recent video, Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III was shown training alongside Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

On July 15, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. shared a video of him working out with Gordon, Elliott, Dare Ogunbowale of the Houston Texans, and Darrel Williams of the Arizona Cardinals.

Gordon looked sharp in the video. It is good to see him putting in some extra work before training camp, and it is always beneficial to train with a former first-team All-Pro like Elliott.

Gordon is an accomplished running back in his own right. Since 2016, he is third in the league in total rushing yards (5,503) trailing only Elliott and Derrick Henry. He has been selected to two Pro Bowls (2016, 2018).

Gordon and Javonte Williams comprise one of the best running back duos in the league. Last season, the pair became only the second duo in franchise history to each rush for 900+ yards in a single season.

Williams could take a leap forward in his second season, and new quarterback Russell Wilson will attract plenty of defensive attention. The sky is the limit for the Broncos’ running back duo this season.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Broncos: Gordon Is Not Going to ‘Lay Down’

Last season, Gordon and Williams each received 203 carries.

Many fans want to see Williams take on a larger role this season, but on June 13, Gordon said that he is not going to just “lay down”.

“I’m not going to lay down,” Gordon said per Ben Swanson of the team’s official site. “I’ve always had that mindset that I’ve got to go get it, that they’re bringing someone in here to take your job and, like I said, I know a lot of people who wanted me to take the backseat. I get it. It’s been like that for a while. It’s been like that when I was with the Chargers. … I just come out here and do my thing. Thanks for the motivation, everybody. I appreciate y’all. That’s extra motivation, and I need it. I need it.”

Broncos: Williams Voted 10th-Best RB in NFL

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler conducted a survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts, and players to rank the best running backs in the NFL. Williams was ranked 10th overall.

“Williams won a tight tiebreaker here with Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who had a fantastic 20-touchdown season,” Fowler wrote. “Ekeler is probably the better all-around player right now, and many voters agree. But as a pure runner, Williams is poised for big things.”

“You can’t get him on the ground, can’t tackle him,” an NFL personnel official said per Fowler. “That kid is really good. Depends which offense you’re running in that [Ekeler vs. Williams] discussion, and Ekeler is really, really good. But with Williams you just can see defenses feeling like, ‘I’m tired of tackling him.’ He’s not as fast as Taylor but has everything else.”

Williams is outstanding after contact.

Javonte Williams refuses to go down! 📺: #DENvsJAX on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/bBUlDkAft6 — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021

Last season, he led the NFL in both broken tackles (31) and rush attempts per broken tackle (6.5).

As a rookie, Williams established himself one of the top players at this position. With a year of experience under his belt, he could rise even higher.