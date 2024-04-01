Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Broncos Landing Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Denver Broncos made a splash at wide receiver by signing Josh Reynolds in free agency.

Could the Broncos be in line to make another move at the position during the 2024 NFL draft? Lou Scataglia of Predominantly Orange suggested Denver should trade for Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins to help boost the offense under head coach Sean Payton.

“Why not send Higgins to Denver? The Broncos could send WR Courtland Sutton and their 2024 third-round pick and get an elite WR back in the deal. Higgins also does need paid, but Denver can swing that,” Scataglia proposed in his April 1 article.

Sutton and the Broncos’ third-rounder (No. 76 overall) would be sent to Cincinnati for Higgins in this proposal. If this trade were to happen, Denver would have Higgins, Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr. and Tim Patrick on the depth chart.

Scataglia believes acquiring Higgins would give the Broncos a “huge upgrade over what they’d have in recent years.”

Higgins reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark in back-to-back seasons from 2021-22. The Clemson product has 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 career games, including 53 starts.

Higgins Requested Trade From Cincinnati Following Lack of a Long-Term Contract

Throughout most of his four-year NFL career, Higgins has played second fiddle to All-Pro teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

Higgins was incredibly productive in those four seasons with the Bengals and deserved a long-term extension. However, he was given a one-year franchise tag worth $21.8 million for the 2024 campaign on February 24, per Spotrac.

On March 11, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Higgins had requested a trade from the Bengals.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has not been sweating the rumors as he expects Higgins to remain in Cincinnati.

“We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us. We think he’s our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl,” Taylor said via Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson on March 25. “I’ve enjoyed working with Tee over the last four years and I expect this year to be another good one.”

The Higgins situation is one to monitor for the Broncos as the team seeks to rebound from its 8-9 record last season.

Will the Broncos Cook Up a Blockbuster Trade During the 2024 NFL Draft?

Much of the speculation this offseason has stemmed from how the Broncos will replace quarterback Russell Wilson. All the rumors and 2024 mock drafts have been enough to make heads spin across Broncos Country.

During the AFC Coaches Breakfast at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting, Payton said maneuvering up the draft board is “realistic.”

“It’s hard to predict what that cost is [of trading up],” Payton told reporters on March 25. “I certainly wouldn’t say it’s unrealistic and we will pay close attention to it.”

The Broncos might have to pony up to move up from the No. 12 pick in the NFL draft. After the first round, Denver would not have a selection until the 12th pick of the third round (No. 76).

Perhaps it might be wise for Payton and the Broncos to hold off a drafting a QB early. Of course, anything can happen between now and the draft — including a trade for Higgins.