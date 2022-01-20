Broncos Given the Second-Best Odds to Land Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos will head into this offseason looking to make a big splash at the quarterback position, and the odds may be in their favor. According to Odds Shark, Bovada gave the Broncos the second-best odds (+700) of being Russell Wilson’s team next season.

Wilson’s current team, the Seattle Seahawks, remains the favorite (-650). Behind the Broncos are the Pittsburgh Steelers (+850), Las Vegas Raiders (+850), Chicago Bears (+850), and New Orleans Saints (+900).

Rumors have surrounded Wilson for some time now. A year ago, there were rumblings that Wilson wanted out of Seattle, but he eventually denied requesting a trade prior to the season.

After an underwhelming season for the Seahawks, Wilson may be more motivated to change teams.

In December, Jordan Schultz reported that Wilson would consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Broncos, Saints, and New York Giants:

On January 16th, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Wilson wants to “explore his options” this offseason.

So far, the Seahawks have not indicated they are interested in trading Wilson, but if that changed, it appears Denver would be one of the top teams in the mix.

The Broncos Can Put Together a Strong Trade Package

Coming off a 7-10 season, the Seahawks may look to rebuild. Although they have Wilson at quarterback, the rest of the roster needs to improve for the Seahawks to become legitimate contenders.

Their defense struggled throughout the season allowing the second-most passing yards in the NFL.

The offensive line needs to improve, as well. Seattle’s offensive line ranked 28th in run block win rate.

The Broncos can put together a strong trade package for Wilson. In the 2022 NFL draft, the Broncos have five picks in the top 100, including the ninth overall pick and two second-round picks.

In addition, the Broncos own all of their own future first-round picks. They could conceivably offer the Seahawks two first-round picks and two second-round picks in exchange for Wilson.

Unlike the Giants and the Saints, the Broncos will have plenty of cap space to work with. Currently, Spotrac projects the Broncos to have over $45 million in cap space.

In a potential deal, the Broncos should be able to easily absorb Wilson’s salary.

The Broncos should be active in the trade market

The Broncos are likely to explore many quarterback options on the trade market this offseason. Their defense was excellent in 2021 allowing the third-fewest points per game in the NFL.

Their offense struggled at times, but playmakers Javonte Williams, Jerry Jeudy, and Courtland Sutton have all shown signs of promise. Going all-in for the right quarterback makes some sense.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper recently wrote that the Broncos are likely to try to add a veteran quarterback in the trade market:

The Broncos need a quarterback, of course, but the feeling I get is that they’re more likely to try to add a veteran in either the trade or free-agent market. They have a solid roster, and a veteran could help them win right away.

Armed with cap space and a plethora of draft picks, all signs are pointing towards an aggressive approach from the front office this offseason.