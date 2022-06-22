Former Broncos First-Round Pick Wins USFL Player of the Week

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch has been named USFL Offensive Player of the Week.

The votes for the final regular-season Offensive Player of the Week are in and the winner is…@USFLPanthers QB @PaxtonLynch 🐾🔥 pic.twitter.com/SNjMCJMkLY — USFL (@USFL) June 21, 2022

Lynch ended his underwhelming USFL season on a high note. Over the first nine weeks of the season, Lynch played in five games for the Michigan Panthers, and he completed 32 out of 53 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

In the Panthers’ regular-season finale, he completed 22 out of 30 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against the Pittsburgh Maulers. He also rushed for 19 yards.

The highlight of Lynch’s night came in the first quarter, as he delivered a ball in a tight window to wide receiver Ishmael Hyman for a touchdown.

🎯 @PaxtonLynch with the DART and Ishmael Hyman with the great catch We take the lead in the first half 🐾 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/rzp3qlLZrv — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) June 19, 2022

Behind Lynch’s performance, the Panthers picked up their second win of the season.

Head coach Jeff Fisher’s decision to start Lynch over Eric Barriere was somewhat surprising. Barriere made his USFL debut for the Panthers in Week 9, and he looked sharp. However, Fisher’s decision paid off.

The Broncos Selected Lynch In the First Round of the 2016 NFL Draft

Lynch was selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Standing at 6’7″ and weighing 245 pounds, Lynch had excellent physical tools for a quarterback prospect. Prior to entering the draft, Lynch had a breakout junior season at Memphis; he threw for 3,776 yards, 28 touchdowns, and four interceptions across 13 games.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota in his draft profile.

“While the hype around “dual threat” quarterbacks has subsided, Lynch possesses the size and athleticism to make NFL teams take a second look,” Zierlein wrote. “Unlike other size/speed quarterbacks like Vince Young and Colin Kaepernick, Lynch prefers to extend passing plays with his feet rather than bolting from the pocket, but he is still likely to make plenty of plays with his feet over the long haul. Lynch shows the ability to read defenses and make smart decisions, but not yet at an NFL starting level. While he has the physical tools to start right away, a team who is willing to allow him to sit and study his craft for a year could reap maximum rewards in the future.”

However, Lynch appeared in only five regular-season games for the Broncos, and his performance was unspectacular. In total, Lynch threw for 792 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions; he also had four fumbles.

Lynch’s Future Is Unclear

After being cut by the Broncos in 2018, Lynch never played another NFL snap. He had brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also spent a short period of time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL, but he was cut in February 2022.

Despite his Offensive Player of the Week Award, Lynch did not have a strong overall USFL campaign. It is unclear where Lynch will play next.

The NFL seems like a long shot. Maybe, he could get an opportunity in the XFL. Another possibility is returning to the USFL next season.