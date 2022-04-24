Pro Bowl RB Would ‘Love’ to Join Broncos: Report

Former Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay would ‘love’ to return to the team, according to Sean Keeler of The Denver Post.

Lindsay spoke to Keeler about potentially returning to the Broncos in a recent article.

“Hey, man, I would be excited to be back home,” the former Broncos Pro Bowl back and CU star told me after watching the Buffs’ 2022 spring football showcase Saturday at Folsom Field. “I mean, it’s up the street. My family wouldn’t have to move anywhere. I’d love it. “I love Broncos Country. I love the fans. They’re some of the best fans I’ve ever seen.”

Lindsay Played at a High Level for the Broncos

Lindsay signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Lindsay would go on to eclipse third-round pick Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker to become the top running back on the depth chart.

For the season, Lindsay rushed for 1,037 yards, which was ninth in the NFL and second among rookies trailing only Saquon Barkley.

Furthermore, Lindsay led the NFL with 5.4 yards per carry (minimum 150 rushing attempts).

In his second season, Lindsay rushed for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns. His yards per carry declined from 5.4 to 4.5. However, he posted career-highs in yards after contact (408) and yards after contact per rush (1.8). In addition, Lindsay’s 29 broken tackles were tied for the third-most in the NFL.

In 2020, Lindsay saw a dip in touches following the addition of Melvin Gordon, especially in the passing game. Lindsay was targeted 14 times in 2020, which was a sharp decline from his 48 targets in the year prior.

Unfortunately, his efficiency dipped, as well. Lindsay averaged 4.3 yards per carry, which set a new career-low at that point. He finished the season with 502 rushing yards in 11 games.

In the offseason, the Broncos surprisingly rescinded their right of first refusal tender on Lindsay, which made him an unrestricted free agent. Lindsay signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans.

Lindsay’s season in Houston was bizarre. Lindsay was stuck behind veteran running backs Mark Ingram II and David Johnson on the depth chart.

When he was on the field, Lindsay struggled to get anything going behind the Texans’ offensive line, which was last in the NFL in run block win rate. Lindsay’s career-low mark of 1.9 yards before contact is indicative of the Texans’ offensive line play.

In 10 games with the Texans, Lindsay rushed for only 130 yards on 50 attempts. He was waived, and the Miami Dolphins claimed him.

Lindsay appeared in four games for the Dolphins, and he was unspectacular in a small sample size. Lindsay rushed for a total of 119 yards on 38 attempts.

Lindsay Could Be a Quality Reserve Back in the Right Situation

Honestly, Lindsay’s numbers last season were concerning. However, it is difficult to judge Lindsay based on those performances.

Ultimately, the sample size was small, and Lindsay spent the majority of the year running behind the worst run-blocking offensive line in the league.

Right now, the Broncos need to add some depth at the running back position. On a one-year deal, Lindsay is certainly worth a flier.