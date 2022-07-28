Former Broncos QB Becoming ESPN Commentator: Report

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler will be a color commentator for ESPN this year, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Osweiler will work alongside Anish Shroff and Taylor McGregor for a package of college football games. Osweiler spoke to Klis about the new opportunity.

“Since the playing days have ended, probably one of the best days of the year is Saturdays during the fall,” Osweiler said. “I wake up, “College GameDay” is on right away. Cooking all day, kids are running around, friends are over. I love college football Saturdays. From sunrise to sunset, I’m on it. So this felt like a fit for my love and passion, college football. Felt like the right time.”

ESPN’s vice president of production Steve Ackels released a statement on the move.

“Brock is a tremendous addition to our industry-leading crew of college football commentators,” Ackles said via Klis. “He brings a fantastic football IQ and perspective to the booth.”

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Broncos: A Look Back at Osweiler’s Career

The Broncos selected Osweiler in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. After playing sparingly in his first three seasons, he started seven games for the Broncos in 2015. For the season, he threw for 1,967 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions; he also rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown.

During the offseason, the Houston Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract. However, Osweiler’s play declined, as he threw a career-high 16 interceptions in 15 games, which was tied for the fourth-most in the league. His quarterback rating also dropped from 86.4 to 72.2. Overall, the Texans’ offense finished 28th in the NFL in points and 29th in yards.

Nevertheless, the Texans finished with a 9-6 record and made the playoffs. Defensively, the Texans were outstanding, as their defense allowed the fewest yards in the NFL.

In the Wild Card round, Osweiler completed 14 out of 25 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown. The Texans defeated the Oakland Raiders 27-14.

In the Divisional Round, he completed 23 out of 40 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. The Texans lost to the New England Patriots 16-34.

The Texans dumped Osweiler’s salary during the offseason, as they traded Osweiler, a second-round pick, and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a fourth-round pick.

The Browns released Osweiler in September, and he was signed by the Broncos.

Osweiler’s Second Stint with the Broncos

Osweiler got an opportunity to start for the Broncos in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed 19 out of 38 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

For the season, Osweiler would go on to appear in six games, and he made four starts. He threw for 1,088 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions.

In 2018, Osweiler signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Across seven appearances, he threw for 1,247 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. His quarterback rating of 86.0 was the second-highest of his career (minimum one start).

In 2019, Osweiler retired from professional football at the age of 28.