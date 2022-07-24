Ex-Broncos QB Has Free Agent Visit With Jaguars: Report

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Kyle Sloter had a free agent visit with Jacksonville Jaguars per the NFL transaction wire.

Broncos: Sloter Was a Standout Preseason Performer

Sloter was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017. During the preseason, Sloter was sharp, as he completed 31 out of 43 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Sloter did not make the 53-man roster, and he was released. Sloter was signed by the Minnesota Vikings, where he remained for two years. He later had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Throughout his NFL career, Sloter has been an outstanding preseason performer. Overall, he has completed 74 percent of his passes for 1,222 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception.

Broncos: Sloter Was an All-USFL Team Selection

In 2022, Sloter was selected by the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL draft.

Sloter had an excellent run in the USFL. He finished second in the league in passing yards (1,798), and he was named to the All-USFL Team.

Behind Sloter, the Breakers finished with a 6-4 record, and they made the playoffs, where they lost to the eventual champion Birmingham Stallions 17-31.

Jacob Camenker of Sporting News wrote an article entitled “USFL standouts who could make NFL rosters”, and Camenker listed Sloter first.

“Sloter has the best skill set of any quarterback in the USFL,” Camenker wrote.

“He should get a chance to compete for a backup job in NFL camp after being named the quarterback of the All-USFL offensive team.”

On June 2, Sloter spoke to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Sloter believes he showed that he is ready for an NFL opportunity.

“I think I’m showing that I can lead a team, most importantly,” Sloter said. “I’m showing that I can win games, and finish in big situations. I think I’ve made a bunch of NFL throws with guys breathing down my neck.”

“The reason I [played in the USFL] is to further my NFL career, and I hope I’ve turned some heads,” Sloter continued. “I can tell you there’s not 80 or 90 quarterbacks in the world who are better than me. I don’t think there’s 32 better than me.”

Sloter said that he is a “prototypical” quarterback.

“I think I’m a prototypical quarterback,” Sloter said. “I know teams are looking for first-round quarterbacks in the draft, and I’ve been sitting there. I feel like what they’re looking for, they’re describing me. I’m 6-foot-5, 220 pounds with a good arm. I can move, and have a good head on my shoulders. So I feel like I’ve got everything it takes.”

The Jaguars currently have three backup quarterback options: C.J. Beathard, Jake Luton, and E.J. Perry. Beathard has started 12 games in his NFL career. Across his career, he has appeared in 21 games, and he has thrown for 3,502 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Luton started three games for the Jaguars in 2020. He threw for 624 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions.