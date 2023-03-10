Broncos Create $5.9 million In Cap Space By Moving On From Elusive RB

With the NFL free agency period getting ready to start on March 15, the Denver Broncos went out and began creating some more cap space.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are releasing running back Chase Edmonds. This move will save the Broncos $5.92 million against their salary cap.

Denver acquired Edmonds when the Broncos traded away outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick for a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The elusive running back played in just five games for the Broncos last season after suffering a high ankle sprain that would land him on injured reserve before returning to the lineup for the final three games of the season.

Edmonds finished his Broncos career with 125 rushing yards at 4.8 yards per carry, but found the endzone just one time with a receiving touchdown.

Broncos Will Be In The RB Market

As the Broncos prepare for the return from their star running back Javonte Williams, after suffering a serious knee injury last season, Denver will be looking to add some depth to the running back position.

On March 10, James Palmer of the NFL Network reported that Denver will be paying attention to the running back market and they’ll have a good pool to choose from.

“Keep an eye on running backs considering this is a deep draft in running backs and there’s deep running backs in terms of free agency.” Palmer added, “They could have their pick without over spending to help out a backfield as they try to get healthier back there.”

When it comes to a timetable for Williams, general manager George Paton had some positive news about Denver’s top running back.

“I think he’s on track,” Paton said. “I don’t want to put a date on it, but he’s out there jogging. He’s working his butt off, he’s rehabbing. Javonte, they anticipate he would be ready for the start of the season.”

Russell Wilson Needs a Rushing Attack to be Successful

In his first season as quarterback of the Broncos, Russell Wilson had one of the worst seasons of his career.

Wilson had career lows in completion percentage, total QBR, yards per drop back, and touchdown-interception ratio.

When talking to ESPN’s morning radio show, “Keyshawn, JayWill, and Max,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton broke down the formula to fixing Wilson in the upcoming season.

“Two allies for quarterback play, a good defense and a good running game. It takes the pressure off.”

Payton continued explaining that on offense you must keep the defense off balance.

“If we looked at their Seattle formula, they played good defense. The running game wasn’t always as good year to year, but they were committed to the running game with him and then you got all of the movement throws, you got all of the things he did.”

Last season, Denver finished 21st in rushing yards per game with 113.8.

With Williams out, this forced the Broncos to lean on Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack, and Edmonds for the remainder of the season.

In the final 12 games, Murray led the team in rushing with 703 yards and five touchdowns.