Broncos Pushed to Consider Trading CB Patrick Surtain II in 2024 Offseason

After watching the Denver Broncos in 2023, the team will likely pursue an upgrade at quarterback.

The Broncos have the 12th overall pick ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Moving into the top 10 will be costly if Denver has any chance of choosing one of the top quarterbacks. Could the team do so at the expense of its top player?

Mile High Report writer sadaraine reluctantly suggests the Broncos should consider trading All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II to gain “serious draft capital” this offseason.

“I’m not a fan of trading away the most talented young player on the roster, but if you want serious draft capital, this is the guy to trade away. Surtain should bring at least a 1st round pick if not multiple picks and that could go a long way in helping to build this roster,” sadaraine wrote in their January 24 article before adding:

“Given the need for this team to find a new quarterback, that kind of option may be the necessary move to get [Sean] Payton his guy and start a new chapter in the Denver Broncos book.”

Surtain was voted to the 2023 All-AFC team by the Pro Football Writers of America, marking his second consecutive selection. The Alabama product was a First-team All-Pro selection in the 2022 season.

Surtain in Line for a Long-Term Deal With the Broncos

Surtain has proven to be one of the top defensive backs in the NFL during his three-year career. A massive payday is almost guaranteed for the young cornerback.

The All-Pro signed a four-year, $20,962,628 contract with the Broncos in May 2021, according to Spotrac. He will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2024 before becoming an unrestricted free agent the following season.

Re-signing Surtain is a no-brainer move for the front office to make this offseason. This is not a tough decision, even if the star had a “down year” by his lofty standards.

Surtain allowed career highs in completion percentage (59.3%), passing yards (660), passer rating (88.2) and yards per completion (12.2). However, he has been remarkably durable, playing in 50 out of 51 possible games since 2021.

Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers has the highest annual salary at the position at $21 million. Surtain should reset the market with a contract significantly higher than Alexander’s whenever the Broncos open contract negotiations.

Will Trade Rumors Come to Fruition for Surtain in 2024?

General manager George Paton stated in his January 9 season-ending press conference he wanted Surtain in Denver “for a long time.”

Surtain was the subject of trade rumors during Denver’s 1-5 start. A pair of NFC powers even inquired about him before the October 31 NFL trade deadline.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on November 12 that the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles were interested in acquiring the All-Pro.

“They both were calling the Broncos, and they each were concerned that the other would end up with Surtain. It wasn’t to be, however, because the Broncos wouldn’t trade him without a major haul,” Florio stated.

While an influx of draft capital would help the Broncos, Surtain is a foundational piece moving forward. Productive defenders are tough to come by in such a pass-happy league.