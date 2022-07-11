Broncos: Russell Wilson Makes Statement on Condoleezza Rice Ownership

The Denver Broncos made surprising headlines on Monday, July 11, as former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joined Rob Walton’s ownership group.

From 2005 to 2009, Rice served as the Secretary of State under President George W. Bush.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reacted to the news on Twitter. He wrote the following:

“Putting together a winning team & making history! @Broncos Great to add a @Stanford Cardinal to the squad – my sis would be proud! welcome to the family! @CondoleezzaRice!”

Rice and Wilson both have a connection with Stanford.

Wilson’s sister, Anna Wilson, plays basketball at Stanford. She is a two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Team selection, and she was named the Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Rice served as Stanford’s provost from 1993 to 1999. She was the youngest provost in the history of the university.

Broncos: Rob Walton Issued a Statement

On behalf of the ownership group, Rob Walton issued a statement on Rice’s addition.

“We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader. Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgement will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”

Broncos’ Justin Simmons Named the Best Safety in the NFL

On July 9, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler published a survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts, and players who voted on the league’s best safeties. Broncos’ safety Justin Simmons took the top spot.

The voters raved about Simmons’s all-around game.

“Coaches and execs say Simmons can do it all,” Fowler wrote.”‘He can play deep in coverage, helps with the run and he can cover in man coverage on a tight end or a running back,’ an AFC scout said. ‘He’s got the ideal range and size to handle everything.'”

“If you’re judging safety play by who’s the most complete and checks the most boxes, he’s that guy for me,” an AFC defensive coach said per Fowler.

Last season, Simmons was named a second-team All-Pro for the second time in his career.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy.com, Simmons spoke about his personal goals for the upcoming season.

“Obviously, at the top of that list is I want to be first-team All-Pro,” Simmons said. “I want to be a starter in the Pro Bowl. Then, I have individual statistical goals that I think will help me reach that.”

However, postseason success remains his top priority.

“For me, the number one and the biggest goal is not just getting to the postseason but winning in the postseason,” Simmons told Heavy. “Obviously, the biggest component to that would be going to the Super Bowl and winning it all. I know how big that statement is, and I feel like we have the team to do it.”