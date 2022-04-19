Ex-Broncos Edge Rusher Signs With Browns: Report

Former Denver Broncos edge rusher Stephen Weatherly signed with the Cleveland Browns, according to the Browns’ official Twitter account.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Re-signed DT Sheldon Day

– Signed DE Stephen Weatherly

– Signed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn to exclusive rights tenders — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2022

On October 23, 2021, the Broncos acquired Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Weatherly went on to appear in nine games with the Broncos. He recorded 14 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, and two and a half sacks.

Although Weatherly’s tenure in Denver was short, he did make an impact. His 15 quarterback pressures were tied for fifth on the team last season.

Weatherly Adds Depth to a Strong Browns’ Pass Rush

Weatherly was selected by the Vikings in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Vikings.

In his first two seasons, Weatherly sparsely saw the field, as he played a total of 91 defensive snaps.

However, he saw a significant increase in playing time in his third season. He started six games and played 523 defensive snaps for the Vikings. He had a career-high 35 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Weatherly appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings in 2019. In the offseason, he signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Weatherly started nine games for the Panthers. Unfortunately, he then suffered a season-ending finger injury.

Statistically, Weatherly was underwhelming for the Panthers. In nine games, he failed to record a sack, and he had only one tackle for loss. In addition, he had a PFF pass rush grade of 54.1.

Following the season, the Panthers released Weatherly. The Vikings brought him back on a one-year deal before eventually trading him to the Broncos.

Last season, the Browns had a productive pass rush. In 2021, the Browns’ defense had 43 sacks, which was tied for the ninth-most in the NFL.

Weatherly gives them some extra depth behind Myles Garrett, as Jadeveon Clowney remains on the free-agent market.

Broncos Met with Nik Bonitto

The Broncos’ pass rush has a high ceiling entering next season. Randy Gregory has played at a high level when he is on the field. Bradley Chubb was an elite edge rusher in the past when he was fully healthy. Jonathon Cooper flashed upside during his rookie season, as well.

Still, it would not hurt to add some more depth on the edge. Especially considering Chubb has not played a full season since 2018.

The Broncos are armed with nine picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and it would be a surprise, if they did not select at least one edge rusher.

One prospect to watch is Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto. According to Mike Klis of 9news, the Broncos held a top 30 visit with Bonitto.

Per source, Broncos held top 30 visit today with Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto. He was Mystery Mockster’s top next option at No. 64. #9sports https://t.co/Z3fMcW83hM — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 18, 2022

Bonitto recorded 16 sacks in his last two seasons at Oklahoma. He was a standout at the NFL combine. Bonitto posted the fastest three cone drill (7.07 seconds) and 20 yard shuttle (4.23 seconds) among edge rushers.

Many mock drafts project Bonitto to be a second-round pick. If the Broncos want him, they will likely have to take him with the 64th overall pick – that is, if he is still on the board.