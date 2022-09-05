Broncos Linked to All-Conference QB: Report

Could the Denver Broncos sign another quarterback?

KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright linked the Broncos to an interesting name: rookie Carson Strong. According to Allbright, the Broncos held a visit with Strong.

The Broncos had visited with former Nevada QB Carson Strong. Strong was signed UDFA by the Eagles after the draft and recently released. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 5, 2022

After not being selected in the 2022 NFL draft, Strong was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles, but he did not make the 53-man roster and was released.

Broncos: Strong Has ‘First-Round Talent’

In college, Strong flashed upside at Nevada, and he was projected by many experts to be a starter in the NFL. He was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021. In 2021, Strong threw for 4,175 yards, 36 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Strong has good arm strength, and he does hesitate to make big-time throws.

However, his injury history hampered his draft stock. He has a troubling history of knee injuries. He was diagnosed with osteochondritis dissecans in high school, according to The Washington Post. Osteochondritis dissecans is a joint condition.

Although Strong’s play on the field has been impressive, his health continues to be a huge question mark.

In his draft profile, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter called Strong a “first-round talent”, while acknowledging his durability concerns.

“Touch-or-torch” pocket passer with rare blend of power and finesse to turn low percentage throws into completions,” Reuter wrote. “His surgically repaired right knee might hinder the sturdiness of his throwing base, but Strong still throws with velocity, accuracy and touch either on or off-platform. He has the talent to attack any coverage and all areas of the field. Nonchalant eye discipline and a gunslinger mentality means he’s likely to see additional air traffic and turnovers as he transitions from Nevada’s Air Raid offense. Scouts rave about his leadership and ‘killer instinct.’ He clearly has first-round talent, but long-term durability concerns surrounding his knee could force teams to take a more cautious approach with his projection and draft slotting.”

Pro Football Focus still projected him to be a second-round pick, despite his injury history.

“Strong’s knee issues will have him off some boards, but his play style should limit much of its effect,” they wrote. “He’s an intriguing arm talent project.”

Broncos: Strong Still Has Upside

Strong, obviously, has natural talent, but it is a discouraging sign that he is still available. Nevertheless, he has more upside than the Broncos’ current backup quarterback options. The Broncos have Brett Rypien on their active roster and Josh Johnson on the practice squad.

Rypien has been with the Broncos since 2019, and he has not exactly locked down the backup quarterback job. He showed flashes of potential during the preseason, but his career quarterback rating of 61.2 does not inspire confidence. At age 36, it is hard to project Johnson taking a massive leap forward. He is a solid veteran backup.

Strong has legit QB1 potential. At age 22, he could develop into a valuable backup quarterback for years to come. As a free agent signing, he is worth a flier.