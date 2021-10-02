Broncos’ Von Miller: You Can’t Hate Tom Brady

The Denver Broncos franchise pass rusher Von Miller has seen and done it all. Fresh off his fourth AFC Defensive Player of the Month title, the 32-year-old was in a reflective mood, speaking in-depth about some of the greatest quarterbacks of his time.

With Tom Brady heading back home to Foxboro in a Sunday Night Football game for the ages, Miller revealed to Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd his experiences on and off the gridiron with whom many consider the G.O.A.T.

Miller: You Can’t Hate TB12

“He just has just such a handle on what’s going on and what’s about to happen,” Miller said on the Colin Cowherd Podcast , September 29. “It’s kind of like he can predict what’s about to happen from the quarterback position, he can kind of predict where wide receivers are going, what coverages is about to happen and once you really learn [about] Tom Brady, he puts so much work in.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been able to play against Tom Brady but I’ve been able to get to know him off the field as well. There’s really no reason to not like Tom Brady other than he wins football games. He does everything right, he’s such a role model, he’s such a great guy.”

Miller himself has been a role model for the Broncos ever since his Super Bowl 50 heroics, toppling Cam Newton and the vaunted Carolina offense of 2015. Despite starting his season off in stellar fashion with eight tackles, four sacks and six tackles-for-loss, Miller remains full of praise for his entire team. “This offensive line is the best since I’ve been with the Denver Broncos,” Miller told Cowherd.

No. 58 cited the lack of weapons available to current Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater when he was in Carolina as a major factor for his uninspiring record with the Panthers. Now, the former Louisville signal-caller has a loaded arsenal to call upon in the pass and run game, which in Miller’s belief, is why the Broncos are where they are after three weeks.

“When you give Teddy a team like [ours], things like this happen, we played three teams that haven’t been winning a lot but I feel like the way we beat them is the way that good teams should play teams like that,” Miller told Cowherd.

“We got a real test coming this week, we’ve got a playoff team coming up this week. We’re playing a playoff game in September! That’s been the vibe around here. To get where we’re going we gotta go through the Baltimore Ravens.”

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson Are Incomparable

Another fearsome AFC quarterback Miller knows well is Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. Miller noted there was an instant awareness Kansas City’s No. 15 was completely different to anything he’d ever seen.

“Patrick Mahomes he was just fearless,” Miller said, recounting his memories of then-rookie Mahomes. “He just got it, he was just confident. You face other rookie quarterbacks, they’re struggling with their reads, they’re scrambling out of the pocket, struggling trying to push the ball downfield.

“When I really think about it, young guys with success, Patrick Mahomes there’s not been a young guy that had the type of success like Patrick Mahomes. Right off the bat, nobody’s like Patrick Mahomes. Lamar Jackson right off the bat, he was athletic, he did wonderful things but true quarterback nobody’s done it like Patrick Mahomes right off the bat in my eleven year career.

“Lamar Jackson, he does a lot of things well, he can throw the ball, he can run the ball, he can create separation, he’s a once-in-a-lifetime player just like Patrick Mahomes. But they’re two totally different players, you can’t compare Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, they’re just two elite players.”

Miller and the stout Broncos’ defense will face their first elite quarterback when Jackson rolls into Mile High on Sunday. If they are the team Miller and many others believe they are, Denver will come out victorious.

