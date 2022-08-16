Broncos Waive 2 WRs, 3 Others: Report

The Denver Broncos have waived five players.

According to Mike Klis of 9news, the Broncos have waived wide receivers Kaden Davis and Travis Fulgham.

Broncos have waived undrafted rookie WR Kaden Davis per source. Not for lack of effort. Another player will have to step up and be the first one out on practice field each day. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 16, 2022

Broncos have waived WR Travis Fulgham, per source. Fulgham had 38 catches for Eagles in 2020 so he should draw interest. Broncos WR room suddenly crowded again following big preseason efforts by Brandon Johnson, Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Seth Williams. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 16, 2022

Klis also reported that the Broncos waived tight end Rodney Williams.

Broncos have waived TE Rodney Williams per source. He made a nice catch in end zone today. He got a $20K signing bonus and $110,000 salary guarantee so a bit of a surprise. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 16, 2022

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider reported that the Broncos waived safety Jamar Johnson and running back Max Borghi.

The Broncos have waived safety Jamar Johnson and running back Max Borghi, source confirms. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) August 16, 2022

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Broncos: Johnson Was a Surprising Cut

The Broncos were required to trim their 90-man roster to 85 players today. However, some of the cuts were surprising. Johnson, in particular, stands out. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. As a rookie, he was not given an opportunity to prove himself on the field, as he played zero defensive snaps.

The Broncos’ depth chart was crowded at safety, as the team had seven safeties on their roster: Johnson, Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, J.R. Reed, P.J. Locke, and Delarrin Turner-Yell. With so much competition, Johnson appeared to be on the outside looking in. Still, it is surprising that he was one of the first five players cut. At age 22, Johnson still has untapped potential, and he should be pursued by other teams.

The Broncos’ WR Depth Put Fulgham and Davis in a Difficult Position

Fulgham is a notable wide receiver. In 2020, he had 38 receptions for 539 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles, and he posted a PFF receiving grade of 70.9. Last season, Fulgham appeared in only one game for the Broncos playing two offensive snaps.

Davis was signed as an undrafted rookie. In 2021, he had 44 receptions for 703 yards and 10 touchdowns at Northwest Missouri State. According to multiple sources, he was always the first player on the field at practice.

The Broncos have waived UDFA WR Kaden Davis (@mikeklis). Davis made some nice plays in camp and was always the first player out at practice. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 16, 2022

First guy out:

Undrafted rookie Kaden Davis #BroncosCamp pic.twitter.com/HpWlTV6zXd — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) July 27, 2022

The Broncos currently have a wealth of options at wide receiver. Following the emergence of undrafted rookies Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson, Davis seemed like a long shot to make the roster.

Fulgham was a tough cut to make, but it is understandable. Given his experience, he could draw interest from other teams.

Broncos: A Look at Borghi and Williams

The Broncos signed Borghi earlier this month. Borghi grew up in Arvada, Colorado. He had a very productive college career at Washington State. In 2019, he led all FBS running backs in receptions (86).

Unfortunately, Borghi’s preseason debut was unspectacular. He had four carries for 10 yards and one reception for -1 yard.

With Borghi gone, Stevie Scott III and JaQuan Hardy will compete for the fourth running back spot. Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III are obviously the top-two options, while veteran Mike Boone should be locked into the third position.

Rodney Williams was given a $20,000 signing bonus and $110,000 salary guarantee per Klis, so it is surprising to see him exit this early. He was signed as an undrafted free agent from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

With Williams gone, the Broncos now have six tight ends on their roster: Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson, and Dylan Parham.