Broncos Waive 2 WRs, 3 Others: Report

The Denver Broncos have waived five players.
According to Mike Klis of 9news, the Broncos have waived wide receivers Kaden Davis and Travis Fulgham.
Klis also reported that the Broncos waived tight end Rodney Williams.
The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider reported that the Broncos waived safety Jamar Johnson and running back Max Borghi.
ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!
Broncos: Johnson Was a Surprising Cut
The Broncos were required to trim their 90-man roster to 85 players today. However, some of the cuts were surprising. Johnson, in particular, stands out. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. As a rookie, he was not given an opportunity to prove himself on the field, as he played zero defensive snaps.
The Broncos’ depth chart was crowded at safety, as the team had seven safeties on their roster: Johnson, Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, J.R. Reed, P.J. Locke, and Delarrin Turner-Yell. With so much competition, Johnson appeared to be on the outside looking in. Still, it is surprising that he was one of the first five players cut. At age 22, Johnson still has untapped potential, and he should be pursued by other teams.
The Broncos’ WR Depth Put Fulgham and Davis in a Difficult Position
Fulgham is a notable wide receiver. In 2020, he had 38 receptions for 539 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles, and he posted a PFF receiving grade of 70.9. Last season, Fulgham appeared in only one game for the Broncos playing two offensive snaps.
Davis was signed as an undrafted rookie. In 2021, he had 44 receptions for 703 yards and 10 touchdowns at Northwest Missouri State. According to multiple sources, he was always the first player on the field at practice.
The Broncos currently have a wealth of options at wide receiver. Following the emergence of undrafted rookies Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson, Davis seemed like a long shot to make the roster.
Fulgham was a tough cut to make, but it is understandable. Given his experience, he could draw interest from other teams.
Broncos: A Look at Borghi and Williams
The Broncos signed Borghi earlier this month. Borghi grew up in Arvada, Colorado. He had a very productive college career at Washington State. In 2019, he led all FBS running backs in receptions (86).
Unfortunately, Borghi’s preseason debut was unspectacular. He had four carries for 10 yards and one reception for -1 yard.
With Borghi gone, Stevie Scott III and JaQuan Hardy will compete for the fourth running back spot. Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III are obviously the top-two options, while veteran Mike Boone should be locked into the third position.
Rodney Williams was given a $20,000 signing bonus and $110,000 salary guarantee per Klis, so it is surprising to see him exit this early. He was signed as an undrafted free agent from the University of Tennessee at Martin.
With Williams gone, the Broncos now have six tight ends on their roster: Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson, and Dylan Parham.