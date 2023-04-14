Former Broncos Pro Bowler Sends Strong Message on Sean Payton Expectations

Former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl wideout Emmanuel Sanders sent a strong message regarding his expectations for Sean Payton’s tenure in the Mile High City — and it was quite an optimistic one at that.

“What I expect from Sean is to win. And I know he will. That’s not saying he will do it right now. But, the one thing I know about Sean being with the Saints is that he is one of best offensive coordinators I have ever had. I like the confidence and swagger he brings to Denver. He’s a Hall of Fame coach and Denver deserves a Hall of Fame coach,” Sanders said to Denver7 News.

Sanders believes Payton’s straight-to-the-point attitude will resonate in the Broncos locker room.

“He’s a real one,” Sanders said. “He’s not going to sugar coat anything. He’s going to make sure he has real people in the locker room. I am telling you he wants to win and he knows how to win.”

Russell Wilson to ‘Pick Up Where He Left Off’ at Season’s End

Sanders believes Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will “pick up where he left off” at the end of Denver’s regular season when he looked good throwing on the move.

“When I look at his last three games, that’s the Russell Wilson I am accustomed to,” Sanders said. “The way he was scrambling, using his legs and making throws on the run. I was watching one game late in the season and he made a throw to Jerry Jeudy and I was like, That was special.’ That’s what Broncos Country was expecting when he came. With Sean here, I feel like Wilson is going to pick up where he left off at the end of the year.”

Citing new Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders’, the former Denver wideout supported the social media blackout the team has had this spring.

“I think it can help,” Sanders prefaced before saying, “No distractions, right? We are Zero Dark Thirty right now. And when we come out, just like Deion (Sanders) says at CU, ‘We Coming!'”

Sean Payton Should Benefit Broncos QB Room ‘Tremendously’

Payton’s presence in the Mile High City is one that will “tremendously” benefit the Broncos quarterback room during the 2023 season — this, at least, according to Mile High Sports’ Cody Roark.

“The Denver Broncos are looking to solve their issues related to the quarterback position,” Roark prefaced before saying, “With Sean Payton’s arrival in Denver, the Broncos quarterback room should benefit tremendously going into this season. The Denver Broncos are banking on Russell Wilson turning things around this upcoming season after a disastrous 2022 campaign. With Sean Payton taking over as the team’s head coach heading into the season, Wilson and others behind him should benefit from his experience.”

The schematic switches offensively Payton is making will make Wilson’s life easier says Roark.

“Wilson will get the chance to turn things around this season under the thumb of new head coach Sean Payton,” Roark wrote. “Payton appears to be designing his offense around pounding the rock, which should make things easier for Wilson from a schematic standpoint.”