Broncos Bring Back Guard, Cut Promising CB: Report

The Denver Broncos signed guard Zack Johnson and waived cornerback Cortez Davis, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

The Broncos have signed guard Zack Johnson and released CB Cortez Davis, per source. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) May 16, 2022

The Broncos had released Johnson only a few days earlier. On May 13, the Broncos waived Johnson along with offensive tackle Drew Himmelman and tight end Shaun Beyer.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Johnson Spent Time on Denver’s Practice Squad

Johnson was signed to the Broncos practice squad in November. Prior to that, he spent one season on the Green Bay Packers practice squad, and he had a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson has not played a single regular-season snap in the NFL. At North Dakota State, he played both tackle and guard. In 2019, he was an AP FCS All-America Second Team selection.

In his pre-draft scouting report, Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline called Johnson “fundamentally sound” and noted that he blocks with “a nasty attitude”.

“Hard-working and underrated small-school lineman who can be used at tackle or guard. Fundamentally sound, quickly gets his hands up and stays square. Strong at the point, blocks with a nasty attitude and attacks opponents. Blocks with proper pad level, keeps his head on a swivel and works well with linemates. Turns defenders from the action and completely engulfs them at the point.”

However, Pauline also called Johnson “stiff” and ineffective downfield.

“Stiff and has scheme limitations. Not effective far from the line of scrimmage and lacks balance in motion.”

The Broncos currently have plenty of options at guard, including Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow, Quinn Meinerz, and Netane Muti. So, I do not expect Johnson to make the initial roster. Nevertheless, he is a candidate to make the practice squad, once again.

Davis Should Draw Interest From Around the League

Davis went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. The Broncos subsequently signed him as an undrafted free agent.

At the University of Hawaii, Davis recorded 48 combined tackles and one interception in 12 games in 2021. He also had 18 passes defended, which led the FBS. He was a second-team all-Mountain West selection in 2020.

Prior to waiving Davis, the Broncos had 11 cornerbacks on their roster: Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams, Michael Ojemudia, Blessuan Austin, Essang Bassey, Ja’Quan McMillian, Donnie Lewis, Faion Hicks, Demarri Mathis, and Davis.

With such a crowded depth chart, David was a long shot to make the roster. Nevertheless, it is surprising that his tenure ended so soon.

Waiving Davis will not have any serious financial repercussions for the Broncos. His contract only included $2,500 in guaranteed money per Spotrac.

Davis will likely draw plenty of interest around the league. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Davis had pre-draft meetings with the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens.

Hawaii corner Cortez Davis @1Tez_Davis led NCAA with 18 passes defensed (4.55 40, 15 reps, 9-5 broad jump, 31.5 vertical,) in-person meetings or Zooms with Falcons, Chargers, Dolphins, Giants, Broncos, Raiders, Ravens; and private workout for Falcons this week, per league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 4, 2022

The Giants would be a good landing spot for Davis. After releasing James Bradberry, cornerback is a big need for them.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called cornerback the team’s biggest remaining need in a recent article.

“Adoree’ Jackson has been inconsistent, and Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes don’t strike fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks. The Giants took a cornerback in Round 3 in LSU’s Cordale Flott, but unless Thibodeaux, Leonard Williams and the pass rush get home with regularity, this secondary could be exposed on Sunday afternoons.”