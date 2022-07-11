Former U.S. Secretary of State Joins Broncos Ownership Group: Report

Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined the Denver Broncos ownership group.

Rice served as the Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Broncos: Rice Is Active in the Football World

Rice has become active in the football world. She was a member of the College Football Playoff Committee. In 2018, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Cleveland Browns were interested in interviewing Rice for their head coaching position.

According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, Rice watches 14 to 15 games per week.

“Rice estimated she watches about 14 or 15 games every week — live on TV on Saturdays and recorded games on Sundays — and the coaches’ cut-ups throughout the week,” Dinich wrote.

Rice has a few connections to the Broncos and the city of Denver. She attended the University of Denver, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

In the 1970s, she was engaged to Broncos wide receiver Rick Upchurch. Upchurch played for the Broncos for nine seasons, and he was a five-time All-Pro.

Broncos: Rob Walton Issues a Statement

Rob Walton issued a statement on behalf of the ownership group.

“We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader. Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgement will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”

Rice Was Interested in Being the NFL Commissioner

Rice has been looking to get involved in the NFL for some time. In 2002, she told the New York Times that she wanted to become the commissioner of the NFL.

“That’s absolutely right though not immediately and not before Paul Tagliabue is ready to step down. I want to say that for the record,” Rice said. I think it would be a very interesting job because I actually think football, with all due respect to baseball, is a kind of national pastime that brings people together across social lines, across racial lines. And I think it’s an important American institution.”

In that article, Rice called herself “a student of the game”.

“I really consider myself a student of the game,” she said. “I find the strategy and tactics absolutely fascinating. I find the evolution of the game really interesting. Again, as it relates to military history. Military history has swung back and forth between advantage to the offense and advantage to the defense. When the offense has the advantage, then a new technology will come along that will temporarily give the defense the advantage and vice versa. Football has that kind of pattern, too.”